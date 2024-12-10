Combating childhood cancer as good as gold

Cancer doesn’t know race, age or religion. For a few hours during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 24 children and their families put the disease out of their minds and didn’t know cancer.

Team roper Wesley Thorp, the 2023 world champion heeler, won the first and second go-rounds of the 2024 Wrangler NFR. At Sunday's Golden Circle of Champions charity event, Thorp donated for an auction the buckle he won in the second round. The buckle fetched $5,000 to help benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families. Credit: Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal

J.D. Stuxness and Kyle Irwin took advantage of their steer wrestling strength to carry a participant in for introductions at Sunday's Golden Circle of Champions, at the Tuscany Suites & Casino. Credit: Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal

Barrel racer Kassie Mowry signs a Golden Circle child's back number, joined by fellow barrel racer Wenda Johnson. The Golden Circle event is now an annual part of the Wrangler NFR, to benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families. Credit: Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal

Steer wrestlers Hunter Koch, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack walk their Golden Circle of Champions participant down the red carpet during Sunday's charitable event at Tuscany Suites & Casino. The event lends the Wrangler NFR's support to pediatric cancer patients and their families. Credit: Susan Kanode/Special to the Review-Journal

Cancer doesn’t know race, age or religion. For a few hours during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 24 children and their families put the disease out of their minds and didn’t know cancer.

On Sunday, the Golden Circle of Champions hosted families of two dozen children facing pediatric cancer. Activities were designed to make those children feel like champions. There were mock rodeo events in which roughly 80 of the 120 NFR contestants were helping the kids, cheering them on, and getting to know them and their families. This is the sixth time Golden Circle has been part of the NFR.

When the “rodeo” ended, the red carpet began. Each of the recipients walked, danced or was carried down the red carpet with their contestant heroes. Cowboys and cowgirls then joined families for lunch, after which participants were introduced on stage. The youngsters were wearing shirts similar to those of the rodeo contestants, with personalized back numbers.

As they were introduced on stage, each child got a new cowboy hat, more swag and applause that would rival what happens in the Thomas & Mack Center nightly during the rodeo.

The day was filled with smiles and joy as children put treatment and illness to the side. They then spent their evening at the Thomas & Mack Center, watching their favorite NFR contestants go for their own gold.

Many of the most successful competitors at Sunday night’s rodeo took time out of their busy schedules to spend with the children. Among those was six-time NFR steer wrestler J.D. Struxness, from Milan, Minnesota. He stopped the clock in 3.6 seconds Sunday night to win the round and take the victory lap. Not only is he an NFR veteran, he is a Golden Circle veteran.

“When they invited me three or four years ago, I didn’t really know what it was all about,” Struxness said. “I went there, and it really opened my eyes to what they are doing. It’s such a great event for those kids. I look forward to it every year, to go there and see the smiles on their faces. It lifts you up and reminds you how lucky you really are.”

The events in Las Vegas are the culmination of events hosted throughout the year by rodeo committees across the country. Golden Circle is hoping to grow those events at a grass-roots level. It started in 2016 at the Santa Maria (California) Elks Rodeo. Founder Tina Tonascia then brought it to the attention of Las Vegas Events and the Wrangler NFR committee. This year, 15 rodeo committees, along with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, sponsored the children in Las Vegas.

Plans are already underway for 2025, when the NFR will be all gold as the Golden Circle event moves to the first Saturday.

“This event brings light to the NFR,” legendary rodeo announcer Bob Tallman said. “We are very proud of that, and for it to have it’s own night in Las Vegas is going to bring more light to the event, these precious children and their families.”

Barrel racer Kassie Mowry is in her fifth NFR. Mowry, from Dublin, Texas, took time out of her schedule to participate in Golden Circle for the first time on Sunday.

“I was around some really amazing people today,” she said. “It was really inspiring.”

Hours later, Mowry and her horse Jarvis got the win in Round 4.

The success stories will continue at the Thomas & Mack Center through Saturday. Through the Golden Circle, there is hope for success stories in life and in the fight against pediatric cancer.

World champion team roper Wesley Thorp, from Throckmorton, Texas, put action behind his words during the fund-raising auction held during lunch. He and team roping partner Tyler Wade earned two new buckles for winning Rounds 1 and 2, on Thursday and Friday. Thorp donated his Round 2 buckle to the auction.

“If this can help one family or one child, that means more to me and my family than a buckle ever could,” Thorp said.

The buckle brought in $5,000, the highest-selling item of the auction.