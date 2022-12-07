Cowboy Channel covers season-long buildup to rodeo’s Super Bowl

In 2020, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo got dislodged by COVID, just as happened with so many other events. Still, it marked a milestone for The Cowboy Channel.

Contestants tip their Resistols to the crowd during the Grand Entry at the 2021 Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center. The CEO of The Cowboy Channel says the television audience enjoys its coverage of the entire opening ceremony, including the Grand Entry and the national anthem. (Steve Spatafore/PRCA)

The American flag rides into the Thomas & Mack Center for the nightly rendition of the national anthem during the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. (Tom Donoghue/PRCA )

The burgeoning cable network, devoted to the cowboy/cowgirl/Western lifestyle, entered its first year as the TV rights partner of the Wrangler NFR. But the seeds for the relationship were planted years earlier.

“It really goes back to eight years before that, in 2012,” said Patrick Gottsch, CEO of The Cowboy Channel. “We had eight years to really think about this, just dream about what we would do, what we would change. So we were ready.”

Once CBS Sports’ rights deal ended after the 2019 NFR, it was full-speed ahead for Gottsch and his team.

“We finally worked out a deal. We snuck in there and got it,” Gottsch said, while adding that the PRCA and NFR just reached a two-year extension through 2028. “We were built for the NFR. And I can’t thank the PRCA enough. They took a chance with us.”

What The Cowboy Channel recognized is that there’s much more to the Wrangler NFR than just 10 days each December. The most notable missing component was the season-long buildup: all the narratives behind the cowboys and cowgirls who tirelessly toil to reach the Super Bowl of rodeo.

“We felt we knew the things that were missing. We carry rodeo on air all year long. People can follow all the races, all year. They can watch all the great rodeos — Calgary, Cheyenne, Pendleton, Dodge City,” Gottsch said. “We knew if people could see all these rodeos, it would create more interest for the NFR. And it did. Rodeo has never been more popular.”

With its rodeo coverage in 2020, The Cowboy Channel helped people deal with the COVID shutdown doldrums. In 2021, the network added more rodeos to the TV schedule, and in 2022, Gottsch and Co. really ramped it up with the 100 Rodeos in 100 Days campaign, taking viewers to rodeos large and small, all across the nation.

Rodeo fans not only got to know the storylines of those competing for coveted Wrangler NFR spots but also got the full flavor of all those rodeos. That’s because, where big networks go to commercial breaks, The Cowboy Channel hones in on things that matter to rodeo fans.

“What people really like is we carry the entire opening ceremony — the Grand Entry, the prayer and the national anthem, all year long, from every rodeo we air around the country,” Gottsch said. “That’s really attracted and developed a lot of new fans in the past year.”

The Cowboy Channel’s year-round commitment obviously ramps up significantly for the Wrangler NFR itself.

“We put everything we have into the NFR. We cover it like it’s the Super Bowl. We’ve got 11 hours of programming a day,” Gottsch said.

That programming originates from Resorts World — which this year is partnering with The Cowboy Channel — and from The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas throughout the day. And then from the Thomas Mack &Center for each night’s competition. Then it’s off to the South Point for the broadcast of the nightly go-round buckle winners.

“We’re excited about this year, making more innovations and adding more programming,” Gottsch said, pointing primarily to a few moves to enhance the NFR experience for viewers. “We’ve added a skycam and ghost cams and a bunch of other cams. And Stetson and Ryder Wright will wear audio mics each night.”

That alone will be worth whatever price your cable operator charges for The Cowboy Channel. Stetson Wright is the three-time defending all-around world champion and also the 2020 bull riding world champ and 2021 saddle bronc world champ. Older brother Ryder won the 2017 and 2020 saddle bronc gold buckles.

Stetson will compete in both saddle broncs and bull riding again this year. He’s No. 1 in the world standings in bull riding and No. 2 in saddle broncs, and as such, he leads the all-around by a mile. So he’s looking to pull off a historic triple of world championships this season. Ryder qualified fourth in saddle broncs and aims to give his little brother and others a challenge in the run for the gold buckle.

Gottsch said continuing to stretch the boundaries on NFR coverage has led to great success and even greater recognition. The Cowboy Channel’s broadcast of the NFR has a huge Net Promoter Score, which is used to gauge customer loyalty, enthusiasm and satisfaction.

“Our broadcast has an NPS rating of 96, which is the highest in the sports industry. The Super Bowl is 63, the Indy 500 is 46,” Gottsch said. “The audience really loves what it’s seeing all day long and of course during each nightly performance.”

That kind of response makes The Cowboy Channel’s effort and commitment more than worthwhile.

“We work hard for 10 days, but it so much fun. It’s really humbling and gratifying, to be honest,” Gottsch said. “Las Vegas Events has been terrific for us, including with The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas — we’re pushing the heck out of that, too. It all works out just right. You spend all year building it up, then have the 10-day grand finale in December.”

The Cowboy Channel has clearly filled a void, and again, not just for 10 days each December, but year-round.

“Rodeo needed its own channel, just like every other sport. We’re doing everything the other channels are doing, except it’s for rodeo,” Gottsch said. “For the NFR, we’re getting a lot of watch parties around the country. It’s like a Super Bowl. And this year, everybody is fired up. I’m seeing more enthusiasm than ever. People are really looking forward to the NFR.”