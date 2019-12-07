Defending world champion steer wrestler wins go-round at NFR

Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, won the second go-round Friday night in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas Mack Center by taking down his steer in 3.6 seconds.

Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, La., celebrates after taking the best score in the steer wrestling event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two-time world champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack has won nine National Finals Rodeo go-rounds since debuting at the event in 2015.

It never gets old for him, either.

Waguespack won the second go-round Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center by taking down his steer in 3.6 seconds. The 29-year-old from Gonzales, Louisiana, won $26,231 and is contention for his third world title after beginning the night second to Ty Erickson.

“The steers were a little rougher tonight than they were last night, and I knew my steer was good,” Waguespack said. “I felt really confident about going out there and making a good run on the steer I had and knew it was going to be good enough to be deep in the round.”

Waguespack won his first world title in 2016 and his second last year. He said he’s focused only on recording the best possible times in the remaining eight go-rounds.

“If I’m fortunate enough to get another gold buckle, that’d be outstanding,” said Waguespack, sporting his 2016 championship buckle. “I’m going to try to do as well as I can on each animal I draw.”

Other go-round winners:

— Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, in bareback riding (90.5);

— Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Jade Corkill, Fallon, in team roping (4.4);

— Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, in saddle bronc riding (89.5);

— Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, in tie-down roping (7.3);

— Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Oklahoma, in barrel racing (13.69);

— Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, in bull riding (91.5).

