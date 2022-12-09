52°F
Exceptional Las Vegas kids try their hand at rodeo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 4:15 pm
 
Participants Roman Chatfield, 8, left, and Jeremiah Brown, 8, center, have lassos twirled about ...
Participants Roman Chatfield, 8, left, and Jeremiah Brown, 8, center, have lassos twirled about them by trick and fancy roper Thomas Garcilazo, right, and his son Louis, 8, during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo for special-needs children presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participant Jeremiah Brown, 8, is assisted by Glee Nett, right, and Ruthie Campbell, left, as h ...
Participant Jeremiah Brown, 8, is assisted by Glee Nett, right, and Ruthie Campbell, left, as he rides a stuffed bull during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Young participants don cowboy hats, T-shirts and competitor numbers during the 38th Exceptional ...
Young participants don cowboy hats, T-shirts and competitor numbers during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participant Gavin Jones, 16, right, and bullfighter Redo toss ropes at a steer during the 38th ...
Participant Gavin Jones, 16, right, and bullfighter Redo toss ropes at a steer during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participant George Macias, 10, has a lasso twirled about him by trick and fancy roper Thomas Ga ...
Participant George Macias, 10, has a lasso twirled about him by trick and fancy roper Thomas Garcilazo during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stuffed horses are set atop a stuffed bull for participants to use during the 38th Exceptional ...
Stuffed horses are set atop a stuffed bull for participants to use during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participant Jeremiah Brown, 8, is assisted by Glee Nett as he rides a stuffed bull during the 3 ...
Participant Jeremiah Brown, 8, is assisted by Glee Nett as he rides a stuffed bull during the 38th Exceptional Rodeo presented by Nevada State Bank during the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the most heartwarming traditions of National Finals Rodeo continues as special-needs children learn what it’s like to rope and ride.

The Thomas & Mack Center hosted the 38th annual Exceptional Rodeo event Thursday morning.

Dozens of local children interacted with NFR contestants, announcers and Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs.

The youngsters spent an hour trying kid-friendly versions of everything from roping to barrel racing and bull riding.

Exceptional Rodeo is sponsored by Nevada State Bank.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

