Exceptional Las Vegas kids try their hand at rodeo
NFR held its annual Exceptional Rodeo event, where special-needs children got to practice their roping and riding skills.
One of the most heartwarming traditions of National Finals Rodeo continues as special-needs children learn what it’s like to rope and ride.
The Thomas & Mack Center hosted the 38th annual Exceptional Rodeo event Thursday morning.
Dozens of local children interacted with NFR contestants, announcers and Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs.
The youngsters spent an hour trying kid-friendly versions of everything from roping to barrel racing and bull riding.
Exceptional Rodeo is sponsored by Nevada State Bank.
