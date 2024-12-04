From 1929 to today: World champions crowned at NFR — FULL LIST

The names of the world champions crowned in the events held at the National Finals Rodeo, from 1929 to the present day.

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The past winners of each event at the National Finals Rodeo:

All-around

2023: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2018: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2017: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2016: Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2015: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2014: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2013: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2012: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2011: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2008: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2006: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2005: Ryan Jarrett, Summerville, Ga.

2004: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2003: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2002: Trevor Brazile, Anson, Texas

2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2000: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1996: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1995: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1994: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1992: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1991: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1990: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1989: Ty Murray, Odessa, Texas

1988: Dave Appleton, Arlington, Texas

1987: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1984: Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho

1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1982: Chris Lybbert, Coyote, Calif.

1981: Jimmie Cooper, Monument, N.M.

1980: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.

1979: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1976: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.; Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla. (tie)

1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1973: Larry Mahan, Dallas, Texas

1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1970: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1969: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.

1968: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.

1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1966: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1965: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.

1961: Benny Reynolds, Melrose, Mont.

1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1954: Buck Rutherford, Lenapah, Okla.

1953: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1948: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1946: None

1945: None

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1942: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1941: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1940: Firtz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1936: John Bowman, Oakdale, Calif.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1932: Donald Nesbit, Snowflake, Ariz.

1931: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

Bareback Riding

2023: Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo.

2022: Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan.

2021: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah

2020: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah

2019: Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.

2018: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2017: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2016: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2015: Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore.

2014: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2013: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2012: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2011: Kaycee Feild, Payson, Utah

2010: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2009: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2008: Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla.

2007: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2006: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2005: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2004: Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo.

2003: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2002: Bobby Mote, Redmond, Ore.

2001: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah

2000: Jeffrey Collins, Redfield, Kan.

1999: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah

1998: Mark Gomes, Hutchinson, Kan.

1997: Eric Mouton, Weatherford, Okla.

1996: Mark Garrett, Spearfish, S.D.

1995: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1994: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1993: Deb Greenough, Red Lodge, Mont.

1992: Wayne Herman, Dickinson, N.D.

1991: Cint Corey, Kennewick, Wash.

1990: Chuck Logue, Decatur, Texas

1989: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1988: Marvin Garrett, Gillette, Wyo.

1987: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1984: Larry Peabody, Three Forks, Mont.

1983: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1982: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1981: J.C. Trujillo, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

1980: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1979: Bruce Ford, Evans, Colo.

1978: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.

1977: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.

1976: Chris LeDoux, Kaycee, Wyo.

1975: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1974: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1973: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1972: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1971: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1970: Paul Mayo, Fort Worth, Texas

1969: Gary Tucker, Carlsbad, N.M.

1968: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas

1967: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas

1966: Paul Mayo, Grinnell, Iowa

1965: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.

1964: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.

1963: John Hawkins, Twain Harte, Calif.

1962: Ralph Buell, Sheridan, Wyo.

1961: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1960: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1959: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1954: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1953: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1949: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1948: Sonny Tureman, John Day, Ore.

1947: Larry Finley, Phoenix

1946: Bud Spealman, Fort Worth, Texas

1945: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1942: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1941: George Mills, Montrose, Calif.

1940: Carl Dossey, Phoenix

1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1938: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1935: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Nate Waldrum, Strathmore, Alberta

1932: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

Steer Wrestling

2023: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2022: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2021: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2020: Jacob Edler, State Center, Iowa

2019: Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.

2018: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2017: Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss.

2016: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2015: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas

2014: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2013: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas

2012: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2011: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2010: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.

2009: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta

2008: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2007: Jason Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo.

2006: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.

2005: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta

2004: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2003: Teddy Johnson, Checotah, Okla.

2002: Sid Steiner, Bastrop, Texas

2001: Rope Myers, Van, Texas

2000: Frank Thompson, Cheyenne, Wyo.

1999: Mickey Gee, Wichita Falls, Texas

1998: Mike Smith, Baton Rouge, La.

1997: Brad Gleason, Touchet, Wash.

1996: Chad Bedell, Jensen, Utah

1995: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1994: Blaine Pederson, Amisk, Alberta

1993: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1992: Mark Roy, Dalemead, Alberta

1991: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1990: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1989: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1988: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1987: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1986: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1985: Ote Berry, Gordon, Neb.

1984: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1983: Joel Edmondson, Columbus, Kan.

1982: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.

1981: Byron Walker, Ennis, Texas

1980: Butch Myers, Welda, Kan.

1979: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.

1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1976: Rick Bradley, Burkburnett, Texas

1975: Frank Shepperson, Midwest, Wyo.

1974: Tommy Puryear, Norman, Okla.

1973: Bob Marshall, San Martin, Calif.

1972: Roy Duvall, Warner, Okla.

1971: Bill Hale, Checotah, Okla.

1970: John W. Jones Sr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1969: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.

1968: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.

1967: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.

1966: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.

1965: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1964: C.R. Boucher, Burkburnett, Texas

1963: Jim Bynum, Waxahachie, Texas

1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.

1961: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1960: Bob A. Robinson, Rockland, Idaho

1959: Harry Charters, Melba, Idaho

1958: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1957: Willard Combs, Checotah, Okla.

1956: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1955: Benny Combs, Checotah, Okla.

1954: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1953: Ross Dollarhide, Lakeview, Ore.

1952: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1951: Dub Phillips, San Angelo, Texas

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Bill McGuire, Fort Worth, Texas

1948: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1946: Dave Campbell, Las Vegas

1945: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1944: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1943: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1942: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1941: Hub Whiteman, Clarksville, Texas

1940: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1939: Harry Hart, Pocatello, Idaho

1938: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1937: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

1936: Jack Kerschner, Miles City, Mont.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Shorty Ricker, Ranger, Texas

1933: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1932: Hugh Bennett, Fort Thomas, Ariz.

1931: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

1930: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1929: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

Team Roping

Note: From 1929 to 1994, either the header or the heeler could win the gold buckle. As of 1995, the header and heeler each win world titles.

2023; Tyler Wade (header), Terrell, Texas; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas

2022: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2021: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2020: Colby Lovell (header), Madisonville, Texas; Paul Eaves (heeler), Lonedell, Mo.

2019: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas

2018: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Paul Eaves (heeler), Millsap, Texas

2017: Erich Rogers (header), Round Rock, Ariz.; Cory Petska (heeler), Marana, Ariz.

2016: Levi Simpson (header), Ponoka, Alberta; Jeremy Buhler (heeler), Arrowwood, Alberta

2015: Aaron Tsinigine (header), Tuba City, Ariz.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Blanchard, Okla.

2014: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2013: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2012: Chad Masters (header), Cedar Hill, Tenn.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2011: Turtle Powell (header), Stephenville, Texas; Jhett Johnson (heeler), Casper, Wyo.

2010: Trevor Brazile (header), Decatur, Texas; Patrick Smith (heeler), Midland, Texas

2009: Nick Sartain (header), Yukon, Okla.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Durant, Okla.

2008: Matt Sherwood (header), Pima, Ariz.; Randon Adams (heeler), Logandale, Nev.

2007: Chad Masters (header), Clarksville, Tenn.; Walt Woodard (header), Stockton, Calif.

2006: Matt Sherwood (header), Queen Creek, Ariz.; Allen Bach (heeler), Weatherford, Texas

2005: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Patrick Smith (healer), Midland, Texas

2004: Speed Williams (header), Llano, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2003: Speed Williams (header), Amarillo, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2002: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2001: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2000: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1999: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1998: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1997: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1996: Steve Purcella (header), Hereford, Texas; Steve Northcott (heeler), Odessa, Texas

1995: Bobby Hurley (header), Ceres, Calif.; Allen Bach (heeler), Toltec, Ariz.

1994: Jake Barnes, Cave Creek, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)

1993: Bobby Hurley, Ceres, Calif.

1992: Jake Barnes, Higley, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)

1991: Bob Harris, Gillette, Wyo.; Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas (tie)

1990: Allen Bach, Merced, Calif.

1989: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1988: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1987: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1986: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1985: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1984: Mike Beers, Rufus, Ore.; Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho (tie)

1983: Leo Camarillo, Lockeford, Calif.

1982: Tee Woolman, Fredonia, Texas

1981: Doyle Gellerman, Oakdale, Calif.; Walt Woodard, Stockton, Calif. (tie)

1980: Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas

1979: Allen Bach, Queen Creek, Ariz.

1978: George Richards, Humboldt, Ariz.; Brad Smith, Prescott, Ariz. (tie)

1977: David Motes, Fresno, Calif.; Dennis Motes, Mesa, Ariz. (tie)

1976: Bucky Bradford, Sylmar, Calif.; Ronnie Rasco, Lakeside, Calif. (tie)

1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.

1974: H.P. Evetts, Hanford, Calif.

1973: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.

1972: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.

1971: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.

1970: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.

1969: Jerold Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.

1968: Art Arnold, Buckeye, Ariz.

1967: Joe Glenn, Phoenix

1966: Ken Luman, Merced, Calif.

1965: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Paso Robles, Calif.

1964: Bill Hamilton, Phoenix, Ariz.

1963: Les Hirdes, Turlock, Calif.

1962: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1961: Al Hooper, Escalon, Calif.

1960: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1959: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1958: Ted Ashworth, Phoenix

1957: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.

1956: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.

1955: Vern Castro, Richmond, Calif.

1954: Eddie Schell, Camp Verde, Calif.

1953: Ben Johnson, Hollywood, Calif.

1952: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1951: Olan Sims, Madera, Calif.

1950: Buck Sorrels, Tucson, Ariz.

1949: Ed Yanez, Newhall, Calif.

1948: Joe Glenn, Douglas, Ariz.

1947: Jim Brister, Lordsburg, N.M.

1946: Chuck Sheppard, Phoenix

1945: Ernest Gill, Madera, Calif.

1944: Murphy Chaney, Shandon, Calif.

1943: Leonard Block, Denair, Calif; Mark Hull, Stockton, Calif. (tie)

1942: Vern Castro, Livermore, Calif.; Vic Castro, Livermore, Calif. (tie)

1941: Jim Hudson, Wilcox, Ariz.

1940: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho

1939: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1938: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.

1937: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1936: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.

1935: Lawrence Conley, Prescott, Ariz.

1934: Andy Jauregui, Newhall, Calif.

1933: Roy Adams, Tucson, Ariz.

1932: Ace Gardner, Coolidge, Ariz.

1931: Arthur Beloat, Buckeye, Ariz.

1930: Norman Cowan, Gresham, Ore.

1929: Charles Maggini, San Jose, Calif.

Saddle Bronc Riding

2023: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2022: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2020: Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2018: Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa

2017: Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah

2016: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2015: Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas

2014: Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah

2013: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.

2012: Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah

2011: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.

2010: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah

2009: Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont.

2008: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah

2007: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.

2006: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.

2005: Jeff Willert, Belvidere, S.D.

2004: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.

2003: Dan Mortensen, Billings, Mont.

2002: Glen O’Neill, Didsbury, Alberta

2001: Tom Reeves, Eagle Butte, S.D.

2000: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.

1999: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1998: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1996: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1995: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1994: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1993: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1992: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1991: Robert Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla.

1990: Robert Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1989: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1988: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1987: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1986: Bud Munroe, Valley Mills, Texas

1985: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1984: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1983: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1982: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas

1981: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1980: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1979: Bobby Berger, Lexington, Okla.

1978: Joe Marvel, Battle Mountain, Nev.

1977: J.C. Bonine, Hysham, Mont.

1976: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas; Mel Hyland, Salmon Arm, British Columbia (tie)

1975: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas

1974: John McBeth, Burden, Kan.

1973: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1972: Mel Hyland, Surrey, British Columbia

1971: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1970: Dennis Reiners, Scottsdale, Ariz.

1969: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1968: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1967: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1966: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1965: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1964: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1963: Guy Weeks, Abilene, Texas

1962: Kenny McLean, Okanagan Falls, British Columbia

1961: Winston Bruce, Calgary, Alberta

1960: Enoch Walker, Cody, Wyo.

1959: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1958: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1957: Alvin Nelson, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

1956: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho

1955: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho

1954: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1953: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1952: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1948: Gene Pruett, Tieton, Wash.

1947: Carl Olson, Calgary, Alberta

1946: Jerry Ambler, Glenwood, Wash.

1945: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1942: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.

1941: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.

1940: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1939: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1936: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1935: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1932: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1931: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

Tie-Down Roping

2023: Riley Webb, Denton, Texas

2022: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2021: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2020: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.

2019: Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont.

2018: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2017: Marcos Costa, Iretama, Brazil

2016: Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas

2015: Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas

2014: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2013: Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.

2012: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2011: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2008: Stran Smith, Childress, Texas

2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2006: Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas

2005: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

2004: Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas

2003: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2002: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2000: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1998: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas

1997: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas

1996: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1995: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1994: Herbert Theriot, Wiggins, Miss.

1993: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1992: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1991: Fred Whitfield, Cypress, Texas

1990: Troy Pruitt, Lennox, S.D.

1989: Rabe Rabon, San Antonio, Fla.

1988: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1987: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1986: Chris Lybbert, Argyle, Texas

1985: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1984: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1982: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1981: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1980: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1979: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.

1978: Dave Brock, Pueblo, Colo.

1977: Jim Glastone, Cardston, Alberta

1976: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1975: Jeff Copenhaver, Spokane, Wash.

1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1973: Ernie Taylor, Hugo, Okla.

1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1970: Junior Garrison, Duncan, Okla.

1969: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1968: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1967: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1966: Junior Garrison, Marlow, Okla.

1965: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1962: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1961: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1960: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1959: Jim Bob Altizer, Del Rio, Texas

1958: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1957: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1956: Ray Wharton, Bandera, Texas

1955: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1954: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1953: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1952: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1951: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1950: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1949: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.

1948: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1947: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.

1946: Royce Sewalt, King, Texas

1945: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1944: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1943: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1942: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1941: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1940: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1939: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1938: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1936: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Irby Mundy, Shamrock, Texas

1933: Bill McFarlane, Red Bluff, Calif.

1932: Richard Merchant, Kirkland, Ariz.

1931: Herb Meyers, Okmulgee, Okla.

1930: Jake McClure, Lovington, N.M.

1929: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

Barrel Racing

Note: Two champions were crowned in 2007 because of a dispute between the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the upstart Professional Women’s Barrel Racing league. Hometowns for historical winners not listed in media guide.

2023: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas

2022: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2021: Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas

2020: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2019: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2018: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2017: Nellie Miller

2016: Mary Burger

2015: Callie duPerier

2014: Fallon Taylor

2013: Sherry Cervi

2012: Mary Walker

2011: Lindsay Sears

2010: Sherry Cervi

2009: Brittany Pozzi

2008: Lindsay Sears

2007: Kay Blandford (WPRA)

2007: Brittany Pozzi (PWBR)

2006: Mary Burger

2005: Kelly Kaminski

2004: Kelly Kaminski

2003: Janae Ward

2002: Charmayne James

2001: Janet Stover

2000: Kappy Allen

1999: Sherry Cervi

1998: Kristie Peterson

1997: Kristie Peterson

1996: Kristie Peterson

1995: Sherry Cervi

1994: Kristie Peterson

1993: Charmayne James

1992: Charmayne James

1991: Charmayne James

1990: Charmayne James

1989: Charmayne James

1988: Charmayne James

1987: Charmayne James

1986: Charmayne James

1985: Charmayne James

1984: Charmayne James

1983: Marlene Eddleman

1982: Jan Hansen Smith

1981: Lynn McKenzie

1980: Martha Josey

1979: Carol Goostree

1978: Lynn McKenzie

1977: Jackie Jo Perrin

1976: Connie Combs Kirby

1975: Jimmie Gibbs Munroe

1974: Jeana Day

1973: Gail Petska

1972: Gail Petska

1971: Donna Patterson

1970: Joyce Burk Loomis

1969: Missy Long

1968: Ann Lewis

1967: Loretta Manuel

1966: Norita Krause Henderson

1965: Sammy Thurman Brackenbury

1964: Ardith Bruce

1963: Loretta Manuel

1962: Sherry Combs Johnson

1961: Jane Mayo

1960: Jane Mayo

1959: Jane Mayo

1958: Billie McBride

1957: Billie McBride

1956: Billie McBride

1955: Billie McBride

1954: LaTonne Sewalt

1953: Wanda Harper Bush

1952: Wanda Harper Bush

1951: Margaret Owens

1950: LaTonne Sewalt

1949: Amy McGilvray

1948: Margaret Owens

Bull Riding

2023: Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia

2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2021: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2018: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2017: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2016: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2015: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2014: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2013: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas

2012: Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas

2011: Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash.

2010: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas

2009: J.W. Harris, May, Texas

2008: J.W. Harris, May, Texas

2007: Wes Silcox, Payson, Utah

2006: B.J. Schumacher, Hillsboro, Wis.

2005: Matt Austin, Wills Point, Texas

2004: Dustin Elliott, Tecumseh, Neb.

2003: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.

2002: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah

2001: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah

2000: Cody Hancock, Taylor, Ariz.

1999: Mike White, Lake Charles, La.

1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1997: Scott Mendes, Weatherford, Texas

1996: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.

1995: Jerome Davis, Archdale, N.C.

1994: Daryl Mills, Pink Mountain, British Columbia

1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1992: Cody Custer, Wickenburg, Ariz.

1991: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas

1990: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas

1989: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas

1988: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas

1987: Lane Frost, Lane, Okla.

1986: Tuff Hedeman, Gainesville, Texas

1985: Ted Nuce, Manteca, Calif.

1984: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1983: Cody Snyder, Redcliff, Alberta

1982: Charles Sampson, Los Angeles

1981: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1980: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1979: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1978 Butch Kirby, Alba, Texas

1977: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1976: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1975: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1974: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1973: Bobby Steiner, Austin, Texas

1972: John Quintana, Creswell, Ore.

1971: Bill Nelson, San Francisco, Calif.

1970: Gary Leffew, Santa Maria, Calif.

1969: Doug Brown, Silverton, Ore.

1968: George Paul, Del Rio, Texas

1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1966: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.

1965: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1964: Bob Wegner, Auburn, Wash.

1963: Bill Kornell, Palm Springs, Calif.

1962: Freckles Brown, Lawton, Okla.

1961: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.

1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1954: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1953: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1950: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1949: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1948: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1947: Wag Blesing, Bell, Calif.

1946: Pee Wee Morris, Custer, S.D.

1945: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1944: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1943: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1942: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1941: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1940: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1939: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1938: Kid Fletcher, Hugo, Colo.

1937: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1935: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1934: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1933: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1932: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.; Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif. (tie)

1931: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1930: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

1929: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

Source: Prorodeo.com, WPRA.com