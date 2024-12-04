From 1929 to today: World champions crowned at NFR — FULL LIST
The names of the world champions crowned in the events held at the National Finals Rodeo, from 1929 to the present day.
The past winners of each event at the National Finals Rodeo:
All-around
2023: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2019: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2018: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2017: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas
2016: Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil
2015: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2014: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2013: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2012: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2011: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2008: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2006: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2005: Ryan Jarrett, Summerville, Ga.
2004: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2003: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2002: Trevor Brazile, Anson, Texas
2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas
2000: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1996: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
1995: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
1994: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1992: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1991: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1990: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1989: Ty Murray, Odessa, Texas
1988: Dave Appleton, Arlington, Texas
1987: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
1984: Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho
1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1982: Chris Lybbert, Coyote, Calif.
1981: Jimmie Cooper, Monument, N.M.
1980: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.
1979: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1976: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.; Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla. (tie)
1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1973: Larry Mahan, Dallas, Texas
1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
1970: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.
1969: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.
1968: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.
1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.
1966: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.
1965: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.
1961: Benny Reynolds, Melrose, Mont.
1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1955: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1954: Buck Rutherford, Lenapah, Okla.
1953: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1949: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1948: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.
1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.
1946: None
1945: None
1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1942: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.
1941: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1940: Firtz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.
1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.
1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho
1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1936: John Bowman, Oakdale, Calif.
1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.
1933: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.
1932: Donald Nesbit, Snowflake, Ariz.
1931: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.
1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.
1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.
Bareback Riding
2023: Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo.
2022: Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan.
2021: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah
2020: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah
2019: Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.
2018: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa
2017: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa
2016: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa
2015: Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore.
2014: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah
2013: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah
2012: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah
2011: Kaycee Feild, Payson, Utah
2010: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.
2009: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.
2008: Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla.
2007: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.
2006: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas
2005: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas
2004: Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo.
2003: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas
2002: Bobby Mote, Redmond, Ore.
2001: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah
2000: Jeffrey Collins, Redfield, Kan.
1999: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah
1998: Mark Gomes, Hutchinson, Kan.
1997: Eric Mouton, Weatherford, Okla.
1996: Mark Garrett, Spearfish, S.D.
1995: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.
1994: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.
1993: Deb Greenough, Red Lodge, Mont.
1992: Wayne Herman, Dickinson, N.D.
1991: Cint Corey, Kennewick, Wash.
1990: Chuck Logue, Decatur, Texas
1989: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.
1988: Marvin Garrett, Gillette, Wyo.
1987: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.
1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
1984: Larry Peabody, Three Forks, Mont.
1983: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.
1982: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.
1981: J.C. Trujillo, Steamboat Springs, Colo.
1980: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.
1979: Bruce Ford, Evans, Colo.
1978: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.
1977: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.
1976: Chris LeDoux, Kaycee, Wyo.
1975: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.
1974: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.
1973: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.
1972: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.
1971: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.
1970: Paul Mayo, Fort Worth, Texas
1969: Gary Tucker, Carlsbad, N.M.
1968: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas
1967: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas
1966: Paul Mayo, Grinnell, Iowa
1965: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.
1964: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.
1963: John Hawkins, Twain Harte, Calif.
1962: Ralph Buell, Sheridan, Wyo.
1961: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas
1960: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.
1959: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.
1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1955: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas
1954: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas
1953: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas
1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1950: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1949: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.
1948: Sonny Tureman, John Day, Ore.
1947: Larry Finley, Phoenix
1946: Bud Spealman, Fort Worth, Texas
1945: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1943: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1942: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1941: George Mills, Montrose, Calif.
1940: Carl Dossey, Phoenix
1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.
1938: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho
1937: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.
1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
1935: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.
1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.
1933: Nate Waldrum, Strathmore, Alberta
1932: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
Steer Wrestling
2023: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.
2022: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.
2021: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.
2020: Jacob Edler, State Center, Iowa
2019: Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.
2018: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.
2017: Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss.
2016: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.
2015: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas
2014: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.
2013: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas
2012: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.
2011: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.
2010: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.
2009: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta
2008: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.
2007: Jason Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo.
2006: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.
2005: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta
2004: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.
2003: Teddy Johnson, Checotah, Okla.
2002: Sid Steiner, Bastrop, Texas
2001: Rope Myers, Van, Texas
2000: Frank Thompson, Cheyenne, Wyo.
1999: Mickey Gee, Wichita Falls, Texas
1998: Mike Smith, Baton Rouge, La.
1997: Brad Gleason, Touchet, Wash.
1996: Chad Bedell, Jensen, Utah
1995: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.
1994: Blaine Pederson, Amisk, Alberta
1993: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.
1992: Mark Roy, Dalemead, Alberta
1991: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.
1990: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.
1989: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.
1988: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.
1987: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.
1986: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.
1985: Ote Berry, Gordon, Neb.
1984: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.
1983: Joel Edmondson, Columbus, Kan.
1982: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.
1981: Byron Walker, Ennis, Texas
1980: Butch Myers, Welda, Kan.
1979: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.
1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1976: Rick Bradley, Burkburnett, Texas
1975: Frank Shepperson, Midwest, Wyo.
1974: Tommy Puryear, Norman, Okla.
1973: Bob Marshall, San Martin, Calif.
1972: Roy Duvall, Warner, Okla.
1971: Bill Hale, Checotah, Okla.
1970: John W. Jones Sr., Morro Bay, Calif.
1969: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.
1968: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.
1967: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.
1966: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.
1965: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.
1964: C.R. Boucher, Burkburnett, Texas
1963: Jim Bynum, Waxahachie, Texas
1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.
1961: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas
1960: Bob A. Robinson, Rockland, Idaho
1959: Harry Charters, Melba, Idaho
1958: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas
1957: Willard Combs, Checotah, Okla.
1956: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.
1955: Benny Combs, Checotah, Okla.
1954: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas
1953: Ross Dollarhide, Lakeview, Ore.
1952: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.
1951: Dub Phillips, San Angelo, Texas
1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1949: Bill McGuire, Fort Worth, Texas
1948: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.
1946: Dave Campbell, Las Vegas
1945: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1944: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1943: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1942: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1941: Hub Whiteman, Clarksville, Texas
1940: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.
1939: Harry Hart, Pocatello, Idaho
1938: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1937: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.
1936: Jack Kerschner, Miles City, Mont.
1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1934: Shorty Ricker, Ranger, Texas
1933: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1932: Hugh Bennett, Fort Thomas, Ariz.
1931: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.
1930: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1929: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.
Team Roping
Note: From 1929 to 1994, either the header or the heeler could win the gold buckle. As of 1995, the header and heeler each win world titles.
2023; Tyler Wade (header), Terrell, Texas; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas
2022: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil
2021: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil
2020: Colby Lovell (header), Madisonville, Texas; Paul Eaves (heeler), Lonedell, Mo.
2019: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas
2018: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Paul Eaves (heeler), Millsap, Texas
2017: Erich Rogers (header), Round Rock, Ariz.; Cory Petska (heeler), Marana, Ariz.
2016: Levi Simpson (header), Ponoka, Alberta; Jeremy Buhler (heeler), Arrowwood, Alberta
2015: Aaron Tsinigine (header), Tuba City, Ariz.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Blanchard, Okla.
2014: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.
2013: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.
2012: Chad Masters (header), Cedar Hill, Tenn.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.
2011: Turtle Powell (header), Stephenville, Texas; Jhett Johnson (heeler), Casper, Wyo.
2010: Trevor Brazile (header), Decatur, Texas; Patrick Smith (heeler), Midland, Texas
2009: Nick Sartain (header), Yukon, Okla.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Durant, Okla.
2008: Matt Sherwood (header), Pima, Ariz.; Randon Adams (heeler), Logandale, Nev.
2007: Chad Masters (header), Clarksville, Tenn.; Walt Woodard (header), Stockton, Calif.
2006: Matt Sherwood (header), Queen Creek, Ariz.; Allen Bach (heeler), Weatherford, Texas
2005: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Patrick Smith (healer), Midland, Texas
2004: Speed Williams (header), Llano, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
2003: Speed Williams (header), Amarillo, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
2002: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
2001: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
2000: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
1999: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
1998: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
1997: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas
1996: Steve Purcella (header), Hereford, Texas; Steve Northcott (heeler), Odessa, Texas
1995: Bobby Hurley (header), Ceres, Calif.; Allen Bach (heeler), Toltec, Ariz.
1994: Jake Barnes, Cave Creek, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)
1993: Bobby Hurley, Ceres, Calif.
1992: Jake Barnes, Higley, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)
1991: Bob Harris, Gillette, Wyo.; Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas (tie)
1990: Allen Bach, Merced, Calif.
1989: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)
1988: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)
1987: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)
1986: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)
1985: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)
1984: Mike Beers, Rufus, Ore.; Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho (tie)
1983: Leo Camarillo, Lockeford, Calif.
1982: Tee Woolman, Fredonia, Texas
1981: Doyle Gellerman, Oakdale, Calif.; Walt Woodard, Stockton, Calif. (tie)
1980: Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas
1979: Allen Bach, Queen Creek, Ariz.
1978: George Richards, Humboldt, Ariz.; Brad Smith, Prescott, Ariz. (tie)
1977: David Motes, Fresno, Calif.; Dennis Motes, Mesa, Ariz. (tie)
1976: Bucky Bradford, Sylmar, Calif.; Ronnie Rasco, Lakeside, Calif. (tie)
1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.
1974: H.P. Evetts, Hanford, Calif.
1973: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.
1972: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.
1971: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.
1970: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.
1969: Jerold Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.
1968: Art Arnold, Buckeye, Ariz.
1967: Joe Glenn, Phoenix
1966: Ken Luman, Merced, Calif.
1965: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Paso Robles, Calif.
1964: Bill Hamilton, Phoenix, Ariz.
1963: Les Hirdes, Turlock, Calif.
1962: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.
1961: Al Hooper, Escalon, Calif.
1960: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.
1959: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.
1958: Ted Ashworth, Phoenix
1957: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.
1956: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.
1955: Vern Castro, Richmond, Calif.
1954: Eddie Schell, Camp Verde, Calif.
1953: Ben Johnson, Hollywood, Calif.
1952: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.
1951: Olan Sims, Madera, Calif.
1950: Buck Sorrels, Tucson, Ariz.
1949: Ed Yanez, Newhall, Calif.
1948: Joe Glenn, Douglas, Ariz.
1947: Jim Brister, Lordsburg, N.M.
1946: Chuck Sheppard, Phoenix
1945: Ernest Gill, Madera, Calif.
1944: Murphy Chaney, Shandon, Calif.
1943: Leonard Block, Denair, Calif; Mark Hull, Stockton, Calif. (tie)
1942: Vern Castro, Livermore, Calif.; Vic Castro, Livermore, Calif. (tie)
1941: Jim Hudson, Wilcox, Ariz.
1940: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho
1939: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.
1938: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.
1937: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.
1936: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.
1935: Lawrence Conley, Prescott, Ariz.
1934: Andy Jauregui, Newhall, Calif.
1933: Roy Adams, Tucson, Ariz.
1932: Ace Gardner, Coolidge, Ariz.
1931: Arthur Beloat, Buckeye, Ariz.
1930: Norman Cowan, Gresham, Ore.
1929: Charles Maggini, San Jose, Calif.
Saddle Bronc Riding
2023: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta
2022: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta
2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2020: Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah
2019: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta
2018: Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa
2017: Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah
2016: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta
2015: Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas
2014: Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah
2013: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.
2012: Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah
2011: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.
2010: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah
2009: Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont.
2008: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah
2007: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.
2006: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.
2005: Jeff Willert, Belvidere, S.D.
2004: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.
2003: Dan Mortensen, Billings, Mont.
2002: Glen O’Neill, Didsbury, Alberta
2001: Tom Reeves, Eagle Butte, S.D.
2000: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.
1999: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.
1998: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1996: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.
1995: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1994: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1993: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.
1992: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.
1991: Robert Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla.
1990: Robert Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.
1989: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.
1988: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.
1987: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.
1986: Bud Munroe, Valley Mills, Texas
1985: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.
1984: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.
1983: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.
1982: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas
1981: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.
1980: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.
1979: Bobby Berger, Lexington, Okla.
1978: Joe Marvel, Battle Mountain, Nev.
1977: J.C. Bonine, Hysham, Mont.
1976: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas; Mel Hyland, Salmon Arm, British Columbia (tie)
1975: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas
1974: John McBeth, Burden, Kan.
1973: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.
1972: Mel Hyland, Surrey, British Columbia
1971: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.
1970: Dennis Reiners, Scottsdale, Ariz.
1969: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.
1968: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.
1967: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.
1966: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta
1965: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.
1964: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta
1963: Guy Weeks, Abilene, Texas
1962: Kenny McLean, Okanagan Falls, British Columbia
1961: Winston Bruce, Calgary, Alberta
1960: Enoch Walker, Cody, Wyo.
1959: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1958: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta
1957: Alvin Nelson, Sentinel Butte, N.D.
1956: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho
1955: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho
1954: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1953: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1952: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1949: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.
1948: Gene Pruett, Tieton, Wash.
1947: Carl Olson, Calgary, Alberta
1946: Jerry Ambler, Glenwood, Wash.
1945: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.
1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.
1942: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.
1941: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.
1940: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.
1939: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.
1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho
1937: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho
1936: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta
1935: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta
1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.
1933: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta
1932: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta
1931: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.
1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.
1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.
Tie-Down Roping
2023: Riley Webb, Denton, Texas
2022: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas
2021: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas
2020: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.
2019: Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont.
2018: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas
2017: Marcos Costa, Iretama, Brazil
2016: Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas
2015: Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas
2014: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas
2013: Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.
2012: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas
2011: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas
2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2008: Stran Smith, Childress, Texas
2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
2006: Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas
2005: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
2004: Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas
2003: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas
2002: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas
2000: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
1998: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas
1997: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas
1996: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
1995: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
1994: Herbert Theriot, Wiggins, Miss.
1993: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
1992: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
1991: Fred Whitfield, Cypress, Texas
1990: Troy Pruitt, Lennox, S.D.
1989: Rabe Rabon, San Antonio, Fla.
1988: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas
1987: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas
1986: Chris Lybbert, Argyle, Texas
1985: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas
1984: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1982: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1981: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1980: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1979: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.
1978: Dave Brock, Pueblo, Colo.
1977: Jim Glastone, Cardston, Alberta
1976: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.
1975: Jeff Copenhaver, Spokane, Wash.
1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.
1973: Ernie Taylor, Hugo, Okla.
1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
1970: Junior Garrison, Duncan, Okla.
1969: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1968: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.
1967: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.
1966: Junior Garrison, Marlow, Okla.
1965: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.
1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1962: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1961: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1960: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1959: Jim Bob Altizer, Del Rio, Texas
1958: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1957: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas
1956: Ray Wharton, Bandera, Texas
1955: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
1954: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas
1953: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas
1952: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas
1951: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas
1950: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1949: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.
1948: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1947: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.
1946: Royce Sewalt, King, Texas
1945: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1944: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.
1943: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1942: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.
1941: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1940: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1939: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas
1938: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.
1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1936: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.
1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
1934: Irby Mundy, Shamrock, Texas
1933: Bill McFarlane, Red Bluff, Calif.
1932: Richard Merchant, Kirkland, Ariz.
1931: Herb Meyers, Okmulgee, Okla.
1930: Jake McClure, Lovington, N.M.
1929: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.
Barrel Racing
Note: Two champions were crowned in 2007 because of a dispute between the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the upstart Professional Women’s Barrel Racing league. Hometowns for historical winners not listed in media guide.
2023: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas
2022: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas
2021: Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas
2020: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas
2019: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas
2018: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas
2017: Nellie Miller
2016: Mary Burger
2015: Callie duPerier
2014: Fallon Taylor
2013: Sherry Cervi
2012: Mary Walker
2011: Lindsay Sears
2010: Sherry Cervi
2009: Brittany Pozzi
2008: Lindsay Sears
2007: Kay Blandford (WPRA)
2007: Brittany Pozzi (PWBR)
2006: Mary Burger
2005: Kelly Kaminski
2004: Kelly Kaminski
2003: Janae Ward
2002: Charmayne James
2001: Janet Stover
2000: Kappy Allen
1999: Sherry Cervi
1998: Kristie Peterson
1997: Kristie Peterson
1996: Kristie Peterson
1995: Sherry Cervi
1994: Kristie Peterson
1993: Charmayne James
1992: Charmayne James
1991: Charmayne James
1990: Charmayne James
1989: Charmayne James
1988: Charmayne James
1987: Charmayne James
1986: Charmayne James
1985: Charmayne James
1984: Charmayne James
1983: Marlene Eddleman
1982: Jan Hansen Smith
1981: Lynn McKenzie
1980: Martha Josey
1979: Carol Goostree
1978: Lynn McKenzie
1977: Jackie Jo Perrin
1976: Connie Combs Kirby
1975: Jimmie Gibbs Munroe
1974: Jeana Day
1973: Gail Petska
1972: Gail Petska
1971: Donna Patterson
1970: Joyce Burk Loomis
1969: Missy Long
1968: Ann Lewis
1967: Loretta Manuel
1966: Norita Krause Henderson
1965: Sammy Thurman Brackenbury
1964: Ardith Bruce
1963: Loretta Manuel
1962: Sherry Combs Johnson
1961: Jane Mayo
1960: Jane Mayo
1959: Jane Mayo
1958: Billie McBride
1957: Billie McBride
1956: Billie McBride
1955: Billie McBride
1954: LaTonne Sewalt
1953: Wanda Harper Bush
1952: Wanda Harper Bush
1951: Margaret Owens
1950: LaTonne Sewalt
1949: Amy McGilvray
1948: Margaret Owens
Bull Riding
2023: Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia
2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2021: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah
2019: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2018: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2017: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2016: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2015: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2014: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.
2013: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas
2012: Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas
2011: Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash.
2010: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas
2009: J.W. Harris, May, Texas
2008: J.W. Harris, May, Texas
2007: Wes Silcox, Payson, Utah
2006: B.J. Schumacher, Hillsboro, Wis.
2005: Matt Austin, Wills Point, Texas
2004: Dustin Elliott, Tecumseh, Neb.
2003: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.
2002: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah
2001: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah
2000: Cody Hancock, Taylor, Ariz.
1999: Mike White, Lake Charles, La.
1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1997: Scott Mendes, Weatherford, Texas
1996: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.
1995: Jerome Davis, Archdale, N.C.
1994: Daryl Mills, Pink Mountain, British Columbia
1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
1992: Cody Custer, Wickenburg, Ariz.
1991: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas
1990: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas
1989: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas
1988: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas
1987: Lane Frost, Lane, Okla.
1986: Tuff Hedeman, Gainesville, Texas
1985: Ted Nuce, Manteca, Calif.
1984: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1983: Cody Snyder, Redcliff, Alberta
1982: Charles Sampson, Los Angeles
1981: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1980: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1979: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1978 Butch Kirby, Alba, Texas
1977: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1976: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1975: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1974: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas
1973: Bobby Steiner, Austin, Texas
1972: John Quintana, Creswell, Ore.
1971: Bill Nelson, San Francisco, Calif.
1970: Gary Leffew, Santa Maria, Calif.
1969: Doug Brown, Silverton, Ore.
1968: George Paul, Del Rio, Texas
1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.
1966: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.
1965: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.
1964: Bob Wegner, Auburn, Wash.
1963: Bill Kornell, Palm Springs, Calif.
1962: Freckles Brown, Lawton, Okla.
1961: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.
1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1955: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1954: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1953: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.
1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1951: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.
1950: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1949: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1948: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
1947: Wag Blesing, Bell, Calif.
1946: Pee Wee Morris, Custer, S.D.
1945: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.
1944: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.
1943: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.
1942: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas
1941: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas
1940: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas
1939: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas
1938: Kid Fletcher, Hugo, Colo.
1937: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
1935: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
1934: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.
1933: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.
1932: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.; Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif. (tie)
1931: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.
1930: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.
1929: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.
Source: Prorodeo.com, WPRA.com