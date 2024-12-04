41°F
National Finals Rodeo

From 1929 to today: World champions crowned at NFR — FULL LIST

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth g ...
Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The past winners of each event at the National Finals Rodeo:

All-around

2023: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2018: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2017: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2016: Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2015: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2014: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2013: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2012: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2011: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2008: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2006: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2005: Ryan Jarrett, Summerville, Ga.

2004: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2003: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2002: Trevor Brazile, Anson, Texas

2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2000: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1996: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1995: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1994: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1992: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1991: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1990: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1989: Ty Murray, Odessa, Texas

1988: Dave Appleton, Arlington, Texas

1987: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1984: Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho

1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1982: Chris Lybbert, Coyote, Calif.

1981: Jimmie Cooper, Monument, N.M.

1980: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.

1979: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1976: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.; Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla. (tie)

1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1973: Larry Mahan, Dallas, Texas

1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1970: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1969: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.

1968: Larry Mahan, Salem, Ore.

1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1966: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1965: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.

1961: Benny Reynolds, Melrose, Mont.

1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1954: Buck Rutherford, Lenapah, Okla.

1953: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1948: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1946: None

1945: None

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1942: Gerald Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1941: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1940: Firtz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1936: John Bowman, Oakdale, Calif.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1932: Donald Nesbit, Snowflake, Ariz.

1931: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

Bareback Riding

2023: Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo.

2022: Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan.

2021: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah

2020: Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah

2019: Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif.

2018: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2017: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2016: Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa

2015: Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore.

2014: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2013: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2012: Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah

2011: Kaycee Feild, Payson, Utah

2010: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2009: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2008: Justin McDaniel, Porum, Okla.

2007: Bobby Mote, Culver, Ore.

2006: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2005: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2004: Kelly Timberman, Mills, Wyo.

2003: Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas

2002: Bobby Mote, Redmond, Ore.

2001: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah

2000: Jeffrey Collins, Redfield, Kan.

1999: Lan LaJeunesse, Morgan, Utah

1998: Mark Gomes, Hutchinson, Kan.

1997: Eric Mouton, Weatherford, Okla.

1996: Mark Garrett, Spearfish, S.D.

1995: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1994: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1993: Deb Greenough, Red Lodge, Mont.

1992: Wayne Herman, Dickinson, N.D.

1991: Cint Corey, Kennewick, Wash.

1990: Chuck Logue, Decatur, Texas

1989: Marvin Garrett, Belle Fourche, S.D.

1988: Marvin Garrett, Gillette, Wyo.

1987: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1986: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1985: Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah

1984: Larry Peabody, Three Forks, Mont.

1983: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1982: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1981: J.C. Trujillo, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

1980: Bruce Ford, Kersey, Colo.

1979: Bruce Ford, Evans, Colo.

1978: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.

1977: Jack Ward Jr., Springdale, Ark.

1976: Chris LeDoux, Kaycee, Wyo.

1975: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1974: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1973: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1972: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1971: Joe Alexander, Cora, Wyo.

1970: Paul Mayo, Fort Worth, Texas

1969: Gary Tucker, Carlsbad, N.M.

1968: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas

1967: Clyde Vamvoras, Burkburnett, Texas

1966: Paul Mayo, Grinnell, Iowa

1965: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.

1964: Jim Houston, Omaha, Neb.

1963: John Hawkins, Twain Harte, Calif.

1962: Ralph Buell, Sheridan, Wyo.

1961: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1960: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1959: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1954: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1953: Eddy Akridge, Midland, Texas

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1949: Jack Buschbom, Cassville, Wis.

1948: Sonny Tureman, John Day, Ore.

1947: Larry Finley, Phoenix

1946: Bud Spealman, Fort Worth, Texas

1945: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Bud Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1942: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1941: George Mills, Montrose, Calif.

1940: Carl Dossey, Phoenix

1939: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1938: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Paul Carney, Galeton, Colo.

1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1935: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Nate Waldrum, Strathmore, Alberta

1932: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

Steer Wrestling

2023: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2022: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2021: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2020: Jacob Edler, State Center, Iowa

2019: Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.

2018: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2017: Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss.

2016: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.

2015: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas

2014: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2013: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas

2012: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2011: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2010: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.

2009: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta

2008: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2007: Jason Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo.

2006: Dean Gorsuch, Gering, Neb.

2005: Lee Graves, Calgary, Alberta

2004: Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif.

2003: Teddy Johnson, Checotah, Okla.

2002: Sid Steiner, Bastrop, Texas

2001: Rope Myers, Van, Texas

2000: Frank Thompson, Cheyenne, Wyo.

1999: Mickey Gee, Wichita Falls, Texas

1998: Mike Smith, Baton Rouge, La.

1997: Brad Gleason, Touchet, Wash.

1996: Chad Bedell, Jensen, Utah

1995: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1994: Blaine Pederson, Amisk, Alberta

1993: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1992: Mark Roy, Dalemead, Alberta

1991: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1990: Ote Berry, Checotah, Okla.

1989: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1988: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1987: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1986: Steve Duhon, Opelousas, La.

1985: Ote Berry, Gordon, Neb.

1984: John W. Jones Jr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1983: Joel Edmondson, Columbus, Kan.

1982: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.

1981: Byron Walker, Ennis, Texas

1980: Butch Myers, Welda, Kan.

1979: Stan Williamson, Kellyville, Okla.

1978: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1977: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1976: Rick Bradley, Burkburnett, Texas

1975: Frank Shepperson, Midwest, Wyo.

1974: Tommy Puryear, Norman, Okla.

1973: Bob Marshall, San Martin, Calif.

1972: Roy Duvall, Warner, Okla.

1971: Bill Hale, Checotah, Okla.

1970: John W. Jones Sr., Morro Bay, Calif.

1969: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.

1968: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.

1967: Roy Duvall, Boynton, Okla.

1966: Jack Roddy, San Jose, Calif.

1965: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1964: C.R. Boucher, Burkburnett, Texas

1963: Jim Bynum, Waxahachie, Texas

1962: Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Okla.

1961: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1960: Bob A. Robinson, Rockland, Idaho

1959: Harry Charters, Melba, Idaho

1958: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1957: Willard Combs, Checotah, Okla.

1956: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1955: Benny Combs, Checotah, Okla.

1954: Jim Bynum, Forreston, Texas

1953: Ross Dollarhide, Lakeview, Ore.

1952: Harley May, Oakdale, Calif.

1951: Dub Phillips, San Angelo, Texas

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Bill McGuire, Fort Worth, Texas

1948: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1947: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1946: Dave Campbell, Las Vegas

1945: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1944: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1943: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1942: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1941: Hub Whiteman, Clarksville, Texas

1940: Homer Pettigrew, Grady, N.M.

1939: Harry Hart, Pocatello, Idaho

1938: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1937: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

1936: Jack Kerschner, Miles City, Mont.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Shorty Ricker, Ranger, Texas

1933: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1932: Hugh Bennett, Fort Thomas, Ariz.

1931: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

1930: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1929: Gene Ross, Sayre, Okla.

Team Roping

Note: From 1929 to 1994, either the header or the heeler could win the gold buckle. As of 1995, the header and heeler each win world titles.

2023; Tyler Wade (header), Terrell, Texas; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas

2022: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2021: Kaleb Driggers (header), Hoboken, Ga.; Junior Noguiera (heeler), Presidente Prudente, Brazil

2020: Colby Lovell (header), Madisonville, Texas; Paul Eaves (heeler), Lonedell, Mo.

2019: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Wesley Thorp (heeler), Throckmorton, Texas

2018: Clay Smith (header), Broken Bow, Okla.; Paul Eaves (heeler), Millsap, Texas

2017: Erich Rogers (header), Round Rock, Ariz.; Cory Petska (heeler), Marana, Ariz.

2016: Levi Simpson (header), Ponoka, Alberta; Jeremy Buhler (heeler), Arrowwood, Alberta

2015: Aaron Tsinigine (header), Tuba City, Ariz.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Blanchard, Okla.

2014: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2013: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2012: Chad Masters (header), Cedar Hill, Tenn.; Jade Corkill (heeler), Fallon, Nev.

2011: Turtle Powell (header), Stephenville, Texas; Jhett Johnson (heeler), Casper, Wyo.

2010: Trevor Brazile (header), Decatur, Texas; Patrick Smith (heeler), Midland, Texas

2009: Nick Sartain (header), Yukon, Okla.; Kollin VonAhn (heeler), Durant, Okla.

2008: Matt Sherwood (header), Pima, Ariz.; Randon Adams (heeler), Logandale, Nev.

2007: Chad Masters (header), Clarksville, Tenn.; Walt Woodard (header), Stockton, Calif.

2006: Matt Sherwood (header), Queen Creek, Ariz.; Allen Bach (heeler), Weatherford, Texas

2005: Clay Tryan (header), Billings, Mont.; Patrick Smith (healer), Midland, Texas

2004: Speed Williams (header), Llano, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2003: Speed Williams (header), Amarillo, Texas; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2002: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2001: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

2000: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1999: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1998: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1997: Speed Williams (header), Jacksonville, Fla.; Rich Skelton (heeler), Llano, Texas

1996: Steve Purcella (header), Hereford, Texas; Steve Northcott (heeler), Odessa, Texas

1995: Bobby Hurley (header), Ceres, Calif.; Allen Bach (heeler), Toltec, Ariz.

1994: Jake Barnes, Cave Creek, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)

1993: Bobby Hurley, Ceres, Calif.

1992: Jake Barnes, Higley, Ariz.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Gilbert, Ariz. (tie)

1991: Bob Harris, Gillette, Wyo.; Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas (tie)

1990: Allen Bach, Merced, Calif.

1989: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1988: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1987: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1986: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1985: Jake Barnes, Bloomfield, N.M.; Clay O’Brien Cooper, Chandler Heights, Ariz. (tie)

1984: Mike Beers, Rufus, Ore.; Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho (tie)

1983: Leo Camarillo, Lockeford, Calif.

1982: Tee Woolman, Fredonia, Texas

1981: Doyle Gellerman, Oakdale, Calif.; Walt Woodard, Stockton, Calif. (tie)

1980: Tee Woolman, Llano, Texas

1979: Allen Bach, Queen Creek, Ariz.

1978: George Richards, Humboldt, Ariz.; Brad Smith, Prescott, Ariz. (tie)

1977: David Motes, Fresno, Calif.; Dennis Motes, Mesa, Ariz. (tie)

1976: Bucky Bradford, Sylmar, Calif.; Ronnie Rasco, Lakeside, Calif. (tie)

1975: Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.

1974: H.P. Evetts, Hanford, Calif.

1973: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.

1972: Leo Camarillo, Donald, Ore.

1971: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.

1970: John Miller, Pawhuska, Okla.

1969: Jerold Camarillo, Oakdale, Calif.

1968: Art Arnold, Buckeye, Ariz.

1967: Joe Glenn, Phoenix

1966: Ken Luman, Merced, Calif.

1965: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Paso Robles, Calif.

1964: Bill Hamilton, Phoenix, Ariz.

1963: Les Hirdes, Turlock, Calif.

1962: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1961: Al Hooper, Escalon, Calif.

1960: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1959: Jim Rodriguez Jr., Castroville, Calif.

1958: Ted Ashworth, Phoenix

1957: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.

1956: Dale Smith, Chandler, Ariz.

1955: Vern Castro, Richmond, Calif.

1954: Eddie Schell, Camp Verde, Calif.

1953: Ben Johnson, Hollywood, Calif.

1952: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1951: Olan Sims, Madera, Calif.

1950: Buck Sorrels, Tucson, Ariz.

1949: Ed Yanez, Newhall, Calif.

1948: Joe Glenn, Douglas, Ariz.

1947: Jim Brister, Lordsburg, N.M.

1946: Chuck Sheppard, Phoenix

1945: Ernest Gill, Madera, Calif.

1944: Murphy Chaney, Shandon, Calif.

1943: Leonard Block, Denair, Calif; Mark Hull, Stockton, Calif. (tie)

1942: Vern Castro, Livermore, Calif.; Vic Castro, Livermore, Calif. (tie)

1941: Jim Hudson, Wilcox, Ariz.

1940: Pete Grubb, Salmon, Idaho

1939: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1938: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.

1937: Asbury Schell, Camp Verde, Ariz.

1936: John Rhodes, Sombrero Butte, Ariz.

1935: Lawrence Conley, Prescott, Ariz.

1934: Andy Jauregui, Newhall, Calif.

1933: Roy Adams, Tucson, Ariz.

1932: Ace Gardner, Coolidge, Ariz.

1931: Arthur Beloat, Buckeye, Ariz.

1930: Norman Cowan, Gresham, Ore.

1929: Charles Maggini, San Jose, Calif.

Saddle Bronc Riding

2023: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2022: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2021: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2020: Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2018: Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa

2017: Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah

2016: Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta

2015: Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas

2014: Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah

2013: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.

2012: Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah

2011: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.

2010: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah

2009: Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont.

2008: Cody Wright, Milford, Utah

2007: Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M.

2006: Chad Ferley, Oelrichs, S.D.

2005: Jeff Willert, Belvidere, S.D.

2004: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.

2003: Dan Mortensen, Billings, Mont.

2002: Glen O’Neill, Didsbury, Alberta

2001: Tom Reeves, Eagle Butte, S.D.

2000: Billy Etbauer, Edmond, Okla.

1999: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1998: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1997: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1996: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1995: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1994: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1993: Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Mont.

1992: Billy Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1991: Robert Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla.

1990: Robert Etbauer, Ree Heights, S.D.

1989: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1988: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1987: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1986: Bud Munroe, Valley Mills, Texas

1985: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1984: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1983: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1982: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas

1981: Brad Gjermundson, Marshall, N.D.

1980: Clint Johnson, Spearfish, S.D.

1979: Bobby Berger, Lexington, Okla.

1978: Joe Marvel, Battle Mountain, Nev.

1977: J.C. Bonine, Hysham, Mont.

1976: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas; Mel Hyland, Salmon Arm, British Columbia (tie)

1975: Monty Henson, Mesquite, Texas

1974: John McBeth, Burden, Kan.

1973: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1972: Mel Hyland, Surrey, British Columbia

1971: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1970: Dennis Reiners, Scottsdale, Ariz.

1969: Bill Smith, Cody, Wyo.

1968: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1967: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1966: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1965: Shawn Davis, Whitehall, Mont.

1964: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1963: Guy Weeks, Abilene, Texas

1962: Kenny McLean, Okanagan Falls, British Columbia

1961: Winston Bruce, Calgary, Alberta

1960: Enoch Walker, Cody, Wyo.

1959: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1958: Marty Wood, Bowness, Alberta

1957: Alvin Nelson, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

1956: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho

1955: Deb Copenhaver, Post Falls, Idaho

1954: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1953: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1952: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1951: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1950: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1949: Casey Tibbs, Fort Pierre, S.D.

1948: Gene Pruett, Tieton, Wash.

1947: Carl Olson, Calgary, Alberta

1946: Jerry Ambler, Glenwood, Wash.

1945: Bill Linderman, Red Lodge, Mont.

1944: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1943: Louis Brooks, Pittsburg, Okla.

1942: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.

1941: Doff Aber, Wolf, Wyo.

1940: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1939: Fitz Truan, Long Beach, Calif.

1938: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1937: Burel Mulkey, Salmon, Idaho

1936: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1935: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1934: Leonard Ward, Talent, Ore.

1933: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1932: Pete Knight, Crossfield, Alberta

1931: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

1930: Clay Carr, Visalia, Calif.

1929: Earl Thode, Belvidere, S.D.

Tie-Down Roping

2023: Riley Webb, Denton, Texas

2022: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2021: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2020: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.

2019: Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont.

2018: Caleb Smidt, Huntsville, Texas

2017: Marcos Costa, Iretama, Brazil

2016: Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas

2015: Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas

2014: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2013: Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La.

2012: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2011: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas

2010: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2009: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2008: Stran Smith, Childress, Texas

2007: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas

2006: Cody Ohl, Hico, Texas

2005: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

2004: Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas

2003: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2002: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

2001: Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas

2000: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1999: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1998: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas

1997: Cody Ohl, Orchard, Texas

1996: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1995: Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas

1994: Herbert Theriot, Wiggins, Miss.

1993: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1992: Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas

1991: Fred Whitfield, Cypress, Texas

1990: Troy Pruitt, Lennox, S.D.

1989: Rabe Rabon, San Antonio, Fla.

1988: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1987: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1986: Chris Lybbert, Argyle, Texas

1985: Joe Beaver, Victoria, Texas

1984: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1983: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1982: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1981: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1980: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1979: Paul Tierney, Rapid City, S.D.

1978: Dave Brock, Pueblo, Colo.

1977: Jim Glastone, Cardston, Alberta

1976: Roy Cooper, Durant, Okla.

1975: Jeff Copenhaver, Spokane, Wash.

1974: Tom Ferguson, Miami, Okla.

1973: Ernie Taylor, Hugo, Okla.

1972: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1971: Phil Lyne, George West, Texas

1970: Junior Garrison, Duncan, Okla.

1969: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1968: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1967: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1966: Junior Garrison, Marlow, Okla.

1965: Glen Franklin, House, N.M.

1964: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1963: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1962: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1961: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1960: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1959: Jim Bob Altizer, Del Rio, Texas

1958: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1957: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1956: Ray Wharton, Bandera, Texas

1955: Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho

1954: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1953: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1952: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1951: Don McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas

1950: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1949: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.

1948: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1947: Troy Fort, Lovington, N.M.

1946: Royce Sewalt, King, Texas

1945: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1944: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1943: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1942: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1941: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1940: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1939: Toots Mansfield, Bandera, Texas

1938: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1937: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1936: Clyde Burk, Comanche, Okla.

1935: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

1934: Irby Mundy, Shamrock, Texas

1933: Bill McFarlane, Red Bluff, Calif.

1932: Richard Merchant, Kirkland, Ariz.

1931: Herb Meyers, Okmulgee, Okla.

1930: Jake McClure, Lovington, N.M.

1929: Everett Bowman, Hillside, Ariz.

Barrel Racing

Note: Two champions were crowned in 2007 because of a dispute between the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the upstart Professional Women’s Barrel Racing league. Hometowns for historical winners not listed in media guide.

2023: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas

2022: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2021: Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas

2020: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2019: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2018: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas

2017: Nellie Miller

2016: Mary Burger

2015: Callie duPerier

2014: Fallon Taylor

2013: Sherry Cervi

2012: Mary Walker

2011: Lindsay Sears

2010: Sherry Cervi

2009: Brittany Pozzi

2008: Lindsay Sears

2007: Kay Blandford (WPRA)

2007: Brittany Pozzi (PWBR)

2006: Mary Burger

2005: Kelly Kaminski

2004: Kelly Kaminski

2003: Janae Ward

2002: Charmayne James

2001: Janet Stover

2000: Kappy Allen

1999: Sherry Cervi

1998: Kristie Peterson

1997: Kristie Peterson

1996: Kristie Peterson

1995: Sherry Cervi

1994: Kristie Peterson

1993: Charmayne James

1992: Charmayne James

1991: Charmayne James

1990: Charmayne James

1989: Charmayne James

1988: Charmayne James

1987: Charmayne James

1986: Charmayne James

1985: Charmayne James

1984: Charmayne James

1983: Marlene Eddleman

1982: Jan Hansen Smith

1981: Lynn McKenzie

1980: Martha Josey

1979: Carol Goostree

1978: Lynn McKenzie

1977: Jackie Jo Perrin

1976: Connie Combs Kirby

1975: Jimmie Gibbs Munroe

1974: Jeana Day

1973: Gail Petska

1972: Gail Petska

1971: Donna Patterson

1970: Joyce Burk Loomis

1969: Missy Long

1968: Ann Lewis

1967: Loretta Manuel

1966: Norita Krause Henderson

1965: Sammy Thurman Brackenbury

1964: Ardith Bruce

1963: Loretta Manuel

1962: Sherry Combs Johnson

1961: Jane Mayo

1960: Jane Mayo

1959: Jane Mayo

1958: Billie McBride

1957: Billie McBride

1956: Billie McBride

1955: Billie McBride

1954: LaTonne Sewalt

1953: Wanda Harper Bush

1952: Wanda Harper Bush

1951: Margaret Owens

1950: LaTonne Sewalt

1949: Amy McGilvray

1948: Margaret Owens

Bull Riding

2023: Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia

2022: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2021: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2020: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah

2019: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2018: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2017: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2016: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2015: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2014: Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.

2013: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas

2012: Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas

2011: Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash.

2010: J.W. Harris, Mullin, Texas

2009: J.W. Harris, May, Texas

2008: J.W. Harris, May, Texas

2007: Wes Silcox, Payson, Utah

2006: B.J. Schumacher, Hillsboro, Wis.

2005: Matt Austin, Wills Point, Texas

2004: Dustin Elliott, Tecumseh, Neb.

2003: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.

2002: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah

2001: Blue Stone, Ogden, Utah

2000: Cody Hancock, Taylor, Ariz.

1999: Mike White, Lake Charles, La.

1998: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1997: Scott Mendes, Weatherford, Texas

1996: Terry Don West, Henryetta, Okla.

1995: Jerome Davis, Archdale, N.C.

1994: Daryl Mills, Pink Mountain, British Columbia

1993: Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas

1992: Cody Custer, Wickenburg, Ariz.

1991: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas

1990: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas

1989: Tuff Hedeman, Bowie, Texas

1988: Jim Sharp, Kermit, Texas

1987: Lane Frost, Lane, Okla.

1986: Tuff Hedeman, Gainesville, Texas

1985: Ted Nuce, Manteca, Calif.

1984: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1983: Cody Snyder, Redcliff, Alberta

1982: Charles Sampson, Los Angeles

1981: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1980: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1979: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1978 Butch Kirby, Alba, Texas

1977: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1976: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1975: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1974: Don Gay, Mesquite, Texas

1973: Bobby Steiner, Austin, Texas

1972: John Quintana, Creswell, Ore.

1971: Bill Nelson, San Francisco, Calif.

1970: Gary Leffew, Santa Maria, Calif.

1969: Doug Brown, Silverton, Ore.

1968: George Paul, Del Rio, Texas

1967: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1966: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.

1965: Larry Mahan, Brooks, Ore.

1964: Bob Wegner, Auburn, Wash.

1963: Bill Kornell, Palm Springs, Calif.

1962: Freckles Brown, Lawton, Okla.

1961: Ronnie Rossen, Broadus, Mont.

1960: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1959: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1958: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1957: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1956: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1955: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1954: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1953: Todd Whatley, Hugo, Okla.

1952: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1951: Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Okla.

1950: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1949: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1948: Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas

1947: Wag Blesing, Bell, Calif.

1946: Pee Wee Morris, Custer, S.D.

1945: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1944: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1943: Ken Roberts, Strong City, Kan.

1942: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1941: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1940: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1939: Dick Griffith, Fort Worth, Texas

1938: Kid Fletcher, Hugo, Colo.

1937: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1936: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1935: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1934: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1933: Frank Schneider, Caliente, Calif.

1932: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.; Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif. (tie)

1931: Smoky Snyder, Bellflower, Calif.

1930: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

1929: Johnie Schneider, Livermore, Calif.

Source: Prorodeo.com, WPRA.com

