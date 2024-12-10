‘Good time to get hot’: Wright family again in contention at NFR

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright is battling to win his third title at this year’s NFR. Wright won his go-round Sunday with his younger brother, Stetson Wright, watching.

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright claps after hearing his score for his ride on Tickled Pink during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright gets amped up during his ride on Tickled Pink during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright gets amped up during his ride on Tickled Pink during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright gets amped up during his ride on Tickled Pink during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright celebrates during his victory lap during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eight-time rodeo world champion Stetson Wright is out of competition at this year’s National Finals Rodeo. The reigning five-time all-around champion has missed the entire season due to a hamstring injury he suffered late last year.

That doesn’t mean the 25-year-old isn’t taking in this year’s action. He’s been at Thomas & Mack Center watching his brothers compete in saddle bronc riding.

Two-time saddle bronc world champion Ryder Wright has given his younger brother plenty to cheer for. After winning Sunday night’s saddle bronc riding go-round, Ryder Wright has taken over the lead in the overall standings.

“It felt awesome,” Wright said Sunday. “There’s nothing better than hearing a 90 point score at the Thomas & Mack.”

Wright, 26, received a score of 90.5 points Sunday and claimed $33,687 in earnings. The ride helped Wright jump Damian Brennan for the top spot in the standings in a tight saddle bronc title fight.

“It’s always huge. There’s a lot of money to be won,” Wright said. “It’s a good time to get hot, I guess. We’ll just keep trying to keep the ball rolling. Hopefully, they keep rolling good horses under me.”

‘My biggest enemy’

Ryder Wright won his first saddle bronc title in 2017 in his second trip to NFR. He won the title again in 2020. After finishing second to his brother Stetson in 2021, Ryder Wright couldn’t get back near the top of the standings. He finished 10th in 2022 and was seventh last year.

His NFR runs the last two years were not his best. Wright only placed in two rounds in 2022 and in five in 2023.

Wright said some of his struggles started with him getting in his own head.

“I just stay out of my own way. It seems like I’ve been my biggest enemy, I guess you could call it, here at the Thomas & Mack,” Wright said. “I’ll get in my head when things don’t go right. I just try to stay out of my own way. I know how to ride broncs, so I just try to keep it simple.”

This year Wright is having a bounce-back season in a deep saddle bronc class. He’s won 10 events and was co-champion at five other rodeos.

“There’s a great group of bronc riders here,” Wright said. “The horses are unmatched. We’ve never seen horses as good as they are today. To be able to come up here and with all the great bronc riders and all the great horses and come out on top, it’s awesome.”

Wright has claimed earnings in three of his four runs at NFR through Sunday. He finished second on his first run Thursday.

‘Supposed to be this way’

As Rider Wright goes on his nightly run, Stetson Wright watches from a suite inside the arena. Stetson Wright cheers on his brother and mimics the moves Ryder makes while riding his horse.

“A lot of people don’t see that throughout the year, but he’s like that all year,” Ryder Wright said. “To be able to come here and people bring it to light, it’s awesome. It’s cool to have that many people have faith in you as much as you do in yourself.”

Statler Wright, the youngest of the four Wright brothers, is also competing in saddle bronc. The Wrights are one of the most decorated rodeo families. Father Cody is a two-time saddle bronc champion and Ryder has several uncles that also competed in saddle bronc.

“We grew up doing this,” Ryder Wright said. “Since we were little, we’ve been competing against each other and supporting each other. It’s nothing new on this stage. This is what we’ve dreamed of forever. It feels like it’s just supposed to be this way.”

NFR is beginning the second half of its 10-day stay. There are five more runs for Wright to continue to battle for the top spot with Brennan and four-time champion Zeke Thurston.

Wright is on his way to having his best NFR since his runner-up finish in 2021. But ask him after the final night to get a verdict on how his season went.

“It’s been awesome. I’ve had an awesome year,” Wright said. “I’ll let you know in about a week how good it is.”

