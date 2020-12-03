How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas

NFR begins tonight, and although you can’t head down to the Thomas & Mack Center to watch in person, here is how you can keep up with the action.

Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah, kicks back for the crowd in Saddle Bronc Riding at the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For the first time in 35 years, Las Vegas is not hosting the National Finals Rodeo.

This year, Nevada’s health and safety rules are prohibiting large gatherings for sporting events, forcing the event to move to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

NFR begins tonight, and although you can’t head down to the Thomas & Mack Center to watch in person, here is how you can keep up with the action:

— What: 62nd annual National Finals Rodeo

— When: 4:45 p.m. today through Dec. 12

— Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

— TV: RFD-TV: Century Link (Channel 476, 1476HD), DirecTV (Channel 345/345HD), DISH Network (Channel 231/231HD)

— Online: Fans can purchase a 2020 NFR streaming pass for the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app. Passes are $74.99.

— Information: prorodeo.com

