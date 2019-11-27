Jason Aldean, George Strait, others set for NFR in Las Vegas

Here’s a look at country artists and comedians performing during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

In this March 5, 2018, photo, Ashley McBryde poses in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jason Aldean, winner of the Dick Clark artist of the decade award, performs at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean performs "Can't Hide Red" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Shania Twain poses for a portrait at her Manhattan hotel, Friday, June 14, 2019, in New York. Twain will begin a new residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting in December 2019. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

George Strait headlines T-Mobile Arena with his hit residency "Strait to Vegas" on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Matthew Ramsey, left, and Brad Tursi, of Old Dominion, perform "Make It Sweet" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dwight Yoakam (Wynn Las Vegas)

Jim Gaffigan (Wynn Las Vegas)

Ron White (MGM Resorts International)

Charlie Daniels performs during Night 6 of the 2016 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

(Bill Engvall)

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform together at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Friday, June 19, 2015. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bill Engvall

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $59.95-$74.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com

Chad Prather

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $35.95-$49.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com

Charlie Daniels Band

10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $109-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Clay Walker

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Cody Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, $30-$35. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat

8 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-7, 10, 12 and 14 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$175. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com

Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, $25-$59.50. 702-632-7600; houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Gary Allan with Wynn Williams

8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $39.50. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

George Strait with Ashley McBryde

8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 at T-Mobile Arena, $50-$499. 888-929-7849; t-mobilearena.com

Jamey Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $99-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Jason Aldean

9 p.m. Dec. 6-8 in Park Theater at Park MGM, tickets start at $39. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Jim Gaffigan

7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$129.50. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com

John Michael Montgomery

10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $79-$189. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

John Wesley Austin

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec.9-15 at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana, $37.95-$54.95. 800-829-9034; troplv.com

Kiefer Sutherland with Max Gomez

8 p.m. Dec. 14 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, $49-$103. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Kip Moore and Midland

8 p.m. Dec. 14 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$129. 800-745-3000;

Koe Wetzel

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, $22-$32. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

The Official Hooey Party: Wade Bowen with American Aquarium

9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $24-$29. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

The Official Hooey Party: Robert Earl Keen with Parker McCollum

9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $30-$44. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Old Dominion

9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $29.50. Special guests Ryan Hurd on Dec. 4 and Ryan Griffin on Dec. 5. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan

10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$159. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Ray Wylie Hubbard

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $29-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Reba, Brooks & Dunn

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-8, 10-11 and 13-14 in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $59.95. 888-929-7849; ticketmaster.com

Rodney Carrington

10 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, $59.99-$89.99. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Ron White

10 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage, $68.01-$88. 702-792-7777; mirage.com

Ronnie Milsap

10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Shania Twain

8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 11, 13-14 and 18 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $60. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas

Terri Clark

10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Tracy Lawrence

10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas