Jason Aldean, George Strait, others set for NFR in Las Vegas
Here’s a look at country artists and comedians performing during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Country music stars and comedians will perform during National Finals Rodeo week in Las Vegas. Here is a list of headliners for NFR fans.
Bill Engvall
10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $59.95-$74.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com
Chad Prather
10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $35.95-$49.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com
Charlie Daniels Band
10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $109-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Clay Walker
10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Cody Johnson
10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, $30-$35. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat
8 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-7, 10, 12 and 14 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$175. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com
Eli Young Band
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, $25-$59.50. 702-632-7600; houseofblues.com/lasvegas
Gary Allan with Wynn Williams
8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $39.50. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
George Strait with Ashley McBryde
8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 at T-Mobile Arena, $50-$499. 888-929-7849; t-mobilearena.com
Jamey Johnson
10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $99-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Jason Aldean
9 p.m. Dec. 6-8 in Park Theater at Park MGM, tickets start at $39. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Jim Gaffigan
7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$129.50. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com
John Michael Montgomery
10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $79-$189. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
John Wesley Austin
8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec.9-15 at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana, $37.95-$54.95. 800-829-9034; troplv.com
Kiefer Sutherland with Max Gomez
8 p.m. Dec. 14 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, $49-$103. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Kip Moore and Midland
8 p.m. Dec. 14 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$129. 800-745-3000;
Koe Wetzel
10 p.m. Dec. 13 in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, $22-$32. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
The Official Hooey Party: Wade Bowen with American Aquarium
9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $24-$29. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
The Official Hooey Party: Robert Earl Keen with Parker McCollum
9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $30-$44. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
Old Dominion
9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $29.50. Special guests Ryan Hurd on Dec. 4 and Ryan Griffin on Dec. 5. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan
10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$159. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Ray Wylie Hubbard
10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $29-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Reba, Brooks & Dunn
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-8, 10-11 and 13-14 in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $59.95. 888-929-7849; ticketmaster.com
Rodney Carrington
10 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, $59.99-$89.99. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com
Ron White
10 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage, $68.01-$88. 702-792-7777; mirage.com
Ronnie Milsap
10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Shania Twain
8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 11, 13-14 and 18 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $60. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas
Terri Clark
10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas
Tracy Lawrence
10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas