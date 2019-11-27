46°F
National Finals Rodeo

Jason Aldean, Shania Twain, George Strait and others performing during NFR in Las Vegas.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2019 - 5:45 pm
 

Country music stars and comedians will perform during National Finals Rodeo week in Las Vegas. Here is a list of headliners for NFR fans.

Bill Engvall

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $59.95-$74.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com

Chad Prather

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Theater at Treasure Island, $35.95-$49.95. 702-894-7722; treasureisland.com

Charlie Daniels Band

10 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $109-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Clay Walker

10 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Cody Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, $30-$35. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat

8 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-7, 10, 12 and 14 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$175. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com

Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, $25-$59.50. 702-632-7600; houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Gary Allan with Wynn Williams

8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $39.50. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

George Strait with Ashley McBryde

8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 at T-Mobile Arena, $50-$499. 888-929-7849; t-mobilearena.com

Jamey Johnson

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $99-$229. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Jason Aldean

9 p.m. Dec. 6-8 in Park Theater at Park MGM, tickets start at $39. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Jim Gaffigan

7:30 and 10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, $59.50-$129.50. 702-770-9966; wynnlasvegas.com

John Michael Montgomery

10 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $79-$189. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

John Wesley Austin

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec.9-15 at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana, $37.95-$54.95. 800-829-9034; troplv.com

Kiefer Sutherland with Max Gomez

8 p.m. Dec. 14 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, $49-$103. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Kip Moore and Midland

8 p.m. Dec. 14 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, $49-$129. 800-745-3000;

Koe Wetzel

10 p.m. Dec. 13 in The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, $22-$32. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

The Official Hooey Party: Wade Bowen with American Aquarium

9 p.m. Dec. 6 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $24-$29. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

The Official Hooey Party: Robert Earl Keen with Parker McCollum

9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq, $30-$44. 702-862-2695; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Old Dominion

9 p.m. Dec. 4-5 in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, tickets start at $29.50. Special guests Ryan Hurd on Dec. 4 and Ryan Griffin on Dec. 5. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan

10 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$159. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Ray Wylie Hubbard

10 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $29-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Reba, Brooks & Dunn

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 6-8, 10-11 and 13-14 in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $59.95. 888-929-7849; ticketmaster.com

Rodney Carrington

10 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, $59.99-$89.99. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com

Ron White

10 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage, $68.01-$88. 702-792-7777; mirage.com

Ronnie Milsap

10 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $69-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Shania Twain

8 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 11, 13-14 and 18 in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort, tickets start at $60. 800-745-3000; ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas

Terri Clark

10 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$129. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Tracy Lawrence

10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $59-$179. 800-745-3000; goldennugget.com/las-vegas

