Meet NFR’s all-time top cowboys

Here are 11 of the best — one representing each of the sport’s seven disciplines and three all-around cowboys in multiple events — who had few equals when it came to ridin’, ropin’ and the ability to git-R-done:

Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas (2) competes in tie-down roping during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Saddle Bronc Rider Bruce Ford (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Luke Branquinho of Los Alamos, Calif., wrestles a steer in a time of 3.5 seconds to win the sixth go-around of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Ty Murray arrive to the New York premiere of the film titled 'We Own the Night', Tuesday, Oct., 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)

There were famous singing cowboys such as Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.

And ones who had starred on silver screens, with John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Gary Cooper among those coming to mind.

But when it comes to real cowboys — the kind that Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson say mamas should not let their babies grow up to be —you’d be hard-pressed to top the ones who compete at the National Finals Rodeo.

Here are 11 of the best — one representing each of the sport’s seven disciplines and three all-around cowboys in multiple events — who had few equals when it came to ridin’, ropin’ and the ability to git-R-done:

Bruce Ford

■ Event: Bareback

■ Hometown: Greeley, Colorado

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 1993

■ World Titles: 5 (1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1987)

■ NFR Qualifications: 19

■ Did you know: In 1982, Ford became the first cowboy to win more than $100,000 in a single event in one year.

Luke Branquinho

■ Event: Steer wrestling

■ Hometown: Los Alamos, California

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: Still active

■ World Titles:5 (2004, 2008, 2011-12, 2014)

■ NFR Qualifications: 14

■ Did you know: Branquinho has Type I diabetes and uses an insulin pump to keep his blood glucose levels under control.

Speed Williams and Rich Skelton

■ Event: Team roping

■ Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida (Williams); Llano, Texas (Skelton)

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2018 (Williams); still active (Skelton)

■ World Titles: 8 (1997-04)

■ NFR Qualifications: 15 (Williams); 22 (Skelton)

■ Did you know: Williams is one of only seven team ropers to make it to the NFR as both a header and a heeler.

Dan Mortensen

■ Event: Saddle bronc

■ Hometown:Billings, Montana

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2009

■ World Titles: 6 (1993-95, 1997-98, 2003)

■ NFR Qualifications: 16

■ Did you know: During his final world championship season of 2003, Mortensen became the first roughstock cowboy in PRCA history to surpass $2 million in career earnings.

Fred Whitfield

■ Event: Tie-down roping

■ Hometown: Houston, Texas

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2004

■ World Titles: 7 (1991, 1995-96, 1999-2000, 2002, 2005)

■ NFR Qulifications: 20

■ Did you know: Whitfield became the first Black competitor to win the all-around cowboy title in 1999.

Charmayne James

■ Event: Barrel racing

■ Hometown: Clayton, New Mexico

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2017

■ World Titles: 11 (1984-93, 2002)

■ NFR Qualifications: 19

■ Did you know: James won her first world title in 1984 when she was 14.

Don Gay

■ Event: Bull riding

■ Hometown: Mesquite, Texas

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 1979

■ World Titles: 8 (1974-77, 1979-81, 1984)

■ NFR Qualifications: 13

■ Did you know: Gay often flew himself to rodeo events in a private plane after acquiring a pilot’s license.

Trevor Brazile

■ Event: All-around cowboy

■ Hometown: Decatur, Texas

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2022

■ World Titles:14 (2002-15, 2018)

■ NFR Qulifications: 31

■ Did you know: Brazile won 26 world titles, eight more than Guy Allen (18) and 10 more than Jim Shoulders (16). youtub

Ty Murray

■ Event: All-around cowboy

■ Hometown: Stephenville, Texas

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 2000

■ World Titles: 7 (1989-94, 1998)

■ NFR Qualifications: 19

■ Did you know: Murray and his former wife, the singer-songwriter Jewel, were contestants during the eighth season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Larry Mahan

■ Event: All-around cowboy

■ Hometown: Salem, Oregon

■ Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame: 1979

■ World Titles: 6 (1966-70, 1973)

■ NFR Qualifications: 27

■ Did you know: Mahan began competing in pro rodeo at age 14, won two world bull riding world titles and was featured in the 1973 Oscar-winning documentary “The Great American Cowboy.” ◆