Miss Rodeo America 2020 is Jordan Tierney of South Dakota

Jordan Tierney of South Dakota was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday in a coronation ceremony at the Tropicana.

Tierney is the 64th woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo America in a pageant that combines traditional categories like personality and appearance with horsemanship and a written test.

The pageant is held anually in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo. Miss Rodeo America serves as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Miss Rodeo contestants crowned in 27 states spent their week in Las Vegas competing for the national title.

Last year’s winner, Taylor McNair of Mississipi, passed the gilded tiara to Tierney to adorn her cowgirl hat on Sunday.

Hannah Lieb from Washington was first runner-up. Second runner-up was Eve Oliver from Nebraska.

The Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation also awards scholarships to the national winner, runners up and winners of individual categories.

The Miss Rodeo America pageant was founded in 1955, hosted in Las Vegas throughout the 60’s and 70’s and returned to the city in 1985.

