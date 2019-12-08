64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

Miss Rodeo America 2020 is Jordan Tierney of South Dakota

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

Jordan Tierney of South Dakota was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday in a coronation ceremony at the Tropicana.

Tierney is the 64th woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo America in a pageant that combines traditional categories like personality and appearance with horsemanship and a written test.

The pageant is held anually in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo. Miss Rodeo America serves as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Miss Rodeo contestants crowned in 27 states spent their week in Las Vegas competing for the national title.

Last year’s winner, Taylor McNair of Mississipi, passed the gilded tiara to Tierney to adorn her cowgirl hat on Sunday.

Hannah Lieb from Washington was first runner-up. Second runner-up was Eve Oliver from Nebraska.

The Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation also awards scholarships to the national winner, runners up and winners of individual categories.

The Miss Rodeo America pageant was founded in 1955, hosted in Las Vegas throughout the 60’s and 70’s and returned to the city in 1985.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
NFR 2019: Day 3 with Dakota Eldridge — VIDEO
By / RJ

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal talked to Dakota Eldridge, an Elko native who is returning to the arena after injuring his knee last year.

Angelo Mayorga, left, and Wrangler NFR tie-down roper Caleb Smidt work together on a project Fr ...
Foundation, NFR cowboys team up for autistic children
By Patrick Everson / RJ

Grant a Gift gives the children and families a break from the usual pattern of treatment at the autism center, instead using some animal therapy.