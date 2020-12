PRCA Tie Down Roping contestant Shad Mayfield earns second place in the first round of his event with a time of 7.9 seconds during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Steer Wrestling contestant Dakota Eldridge competes during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. Eldridge tied for first with Blake Knowles and Jesse Brown in the first round with a time of 3.9 seconds. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA contestants from around the world gather during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (center) and first lady Cecilia Abbott (left) welcome visitors to the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA first round bareback winner Richmond Champion competes during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. Champion won the first round with a score of 87.5 points. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Tie Down Roping contestant Marty Yates wins the first round of his event with a time of 7.1 seconds during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Steer Wrestling contestant Dakota Eldridge competes during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. Eldridge tied for first with Blake Knowles and Jesse Brown in the first round with a time of 3.9 seconds. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

Crowd members watch PRCA contestants compete during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Saddle Bronc contestant Rusty Wright wins the first round of his event with a score of 86 points during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Tie Down Roping contestant Shad Mayfield earns second place in the first round of his event with a time of 7.9 seconds during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

PRCA Tie Down Roping contestant Shad Mayfield earns second place in the first round of his event with a time of 7.9 seconds during the opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020. As the last event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associationճ competitive season, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will run from Dec. 3-12. The event is usually held in Las Vegas, but was relocated to Arlington due to Nevadaճ COVID-19 restrictions. (Lynda M. Gonzlez/The Dallas Morning News)

The National Finals Rodeo kicked off Thursday night from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, not from Las Vegas after 35 consecutive years at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Check out opening night action via the photo gallery. Results will be coming soon.

This is a developing story.