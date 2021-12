The 7th go-round of NFR 2021 took place Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Check out the action in the photo gallery above.

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the bull riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah is thrown from his horse in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Justine Garcilazo holds an American flag during the national anthem before the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Madison MacDonald Thomas performs during the opening act before the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The rodeo has returned to its home in Las Vegas for 2021 after moving to Texas for a year.

