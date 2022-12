The National Finals Rodeo’s 1st go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Check out the action here.

Tristen Hutchings, of Monteview, Idaho, rides Party Animal while competing in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Competitors representing their states and countries are introduced in the opening ceremony of the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in bareback riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., reacts after riding Mad Money while competing in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jordan Briggs, of Tolar, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Texas, reacts at the completion in bareback riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shane Hanchey, of Sulphur, La., competes in tie-down roping during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dawson Hay, of Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shane Hanchey, of Sulphur, La., competes in tie-down roping during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeff Askey, of Athens, Texas, competes in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

JR Stratford, of Byers, Kan., gets bucked off of Pendleton Punchline while competing in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, competes in bareback riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Will Lummus, of Byhalia, Miss., competes in steer wrestling during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, competes in bareback riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, competes in saddle bronc riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tuf Cooper, of Decatur, Texas competes in tie-down roping during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, competes in tie-down roping during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wenda Johnson, of Pawhuska, Okla., competes in barrel racing during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bayleigh Choate, of Fort Worth, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Emily Beisel, of Weatherford, Okla., prepares to compete in barrel racingcompetes during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, competes in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., rides Mad Money while competing in bull riding during the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

