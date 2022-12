The National Finals Rodeo’s 2nd go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, runs full out for the final barrel on her winning time during Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lefty Holman of Visalia, CA., rides Wall Street to a winning score in Saddle Bronc Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, eyes his calf while dismounting for a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, secures his calf while on a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, celebrates a winning time in Tie-Down Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, rounds the first barrel on her winning time during Barrel Racing during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lukasey Morris of Union City, OK., is driven into the dirt by Preifert's Time Bomb in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bullfighter is launched into the air by TC in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, rides Pookie Holler to a winning score in Bull Riding during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure of Holliday, TX., competes in Steer Wrestling on his winning round during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure of Holliday, TX., competes in Steer Wrestling on his winning round during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hunter Cure of Holliday, TX., celebrates his winning round in Steer Wrestling during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(LtoR) Heeler Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kan., and Header Clay Smith of Broken Bow, OK., complete a winning time in Team Roping during the National Finals Rodeo Day 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

