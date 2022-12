The 2022 National Finals Rodeo’s 7th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Check out the action here.

Jess Pope, of Waverly, Kan., competes in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Pope won the day’s bareback riding go-round. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wenda Johnson, of Pawhuska, Okla., competes in barrel racing during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Johnson won the day’s barrel racing go-round. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kincade Henry, of Mount Pleasant, Tex., competes in tie-down roping during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Henry won the day’s go-round of tie-down roping. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Trevor Kastner, of Roff, Okla., competes in bull riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Kastner won the day’s go-round of bull riding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Hay won the day’s go round of saddle bronc riding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tyler Wade, of Terrell, Tex., followed by Trey Yates, of Pueblo, Colo., celebrate after winning in team roping during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Contestants take the stage before trying their luck in the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Josh Frost, of Randlett, Utah, competes in bull riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyo., competes in saddle bronc riding while a cowboy’s hat is silhouetted in the frame during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tanner Brunner, of Ramona, Kan., competes in steer wrestling during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rocker Steiner, of Weatherford, Tex., competes in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jess Pope, of Waverly, Kan., celebrates after winning in bareback riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chase Brooks, of Deer Lodge, Mont., falls from his horse while competing in saddle bronc riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Trey Holston, of Fort Scott, Kan., is thrown from his animal while competing in bull riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuf Cooper, of Decatur, Tex., competes in tie-down roping during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bayleigh Choate, of Fort Worth, Tex., prepares to round the barrel while competing in barrel racing during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arena crew close in on Creek Young, of Rogersville, Mo., as he is thrown from his animal while competing in bull riding during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Will Lummus, of Byhalia, Miss., competes in steer wrestling during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

