The 2022 National Finals Rodeo’s 8th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Check out the action here.

Ky Hamilton, of Mackay, Australia, smiles while competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Candace Muir accepts applause after singing the National Anthem during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Muir won the fan contest to sing the anthem last year before suffering life-threatening injuries in an accident. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, takes a victory lap after winning in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chase Brooks, of Deer Lodge, Mont., competes in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cory Solomon, of Prairie View, Tex., competes in tie-down roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Leslie Smalygo, of Skiatook, Okla., rounds the first obstacle in barrel racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Smalygo won in the day’s barrel racing competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans enjoy the entertainment during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tristan Martin, of Sulphur La., competes in steer wrestling during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright, of Milford Utah, competes in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright won the day’s saddle bronc riding competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright, of Milford Utah, celebrates after competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright won the day’s saddle bronc riding competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bayleigh Choate, of Fort Worth, Tex., competes in barrel racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wyatt Casper, of Miami, Tex., competes in saddle bronc racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coleman Proctor, of Pryor, Okla., takes a victory lap after winning in team roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Logan Medlin, of Tatum, N.M., competes in team roping during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Medlin and his partner won the day’s team roping competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, competes in bareback racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ryder Wright, of Beaver, Utah, competes in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., competes in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tyler Waguespack, of Gonzales, La., competes in steer wrestling during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Waguespack won the day’s steer wresting competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A cowboy represents Nevada with the state’s flag during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, competes in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, leaps from his horse as his eight seconds are up while competing in saddle bronc riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Trey Holston, of Fort Scott, Kan., falls from his animal while competing in bull racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cole Fischer, of Jefferson City, Mo., is bucked while competing in bull racing during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Leighton Berry, of Weatherford, Tex., competes in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Berry won the day’s bareback riding competition. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, celebrates after competing in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, competes in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wright shared the title for the day’s bull riding competition with Ky Hamilton of Mackay, Australia. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Garrett Smith, of Rexburg, Idaho, competes in bull riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tanner Aus, of Granite Falls, Minn., is stepped on by his horse while competing in bareback riding during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spectators enter the Thomas & Mack Center for the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

