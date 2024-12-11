36°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Day 6: Frost rides ‘roller coaster’ to bull riding lead — PHOTOS

Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bull rider Josh Frost takes his victory lap during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at t ...
Bull rider Josh Frost takes his victory lap during round four of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National F ...
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National F ...
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National F ...
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner rides Tator Tot to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner celebrates after riding Tator Tot to a winning score ...
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner celebrates after riding Tator Tot to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili works to top their ...
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili works to top their calf during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tie Down Roping contestant Haven Meged looks to rope his calf for a winning time during Nationa ...
Tie Down Roping contestant Haven Meged looks to rope his calf for a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili celebrate their wi ...
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili celebrate their winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright celebrates after riding Jessica Rabbit to a winni ...
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright celebrates after riding Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tie Down Roping contestant Haven Meged upends his calf for a winning time during National Final ...
Tie Down Roping contestant Haven Meged upends his calf for a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry turns the first barrel on her way to a winning time durin ...
Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry turns the first barrel on her way to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili works to top their ...
Team Roping contestants Header Brenten Hall, right, and Healer Kaden Profili works to top their calf during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner celebrates after riding Tator Tot to a winning score ...
Bare Back Riding contestant Rocker Steiner celebrates after riding Tator Tot to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry races for the finish line on her way to a winning time du ...
Barrel Racing contestant Kassie Mowry races for the finish line on her way to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Steer Wresting contestant Scott Guenthner pulls down a steer for a winning time during National ...
Steer Wresting contestant Scott Guenthner pulls down a steer for a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright rides Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during Na ...
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright rides Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright rides Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during Na ...
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright rides Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Team Roping header Clay Smith, right, and heeler Coleby Payne work to rope their calf during Na ...
Heeler doesn’t settle for NFR bleachers, partnering with veteran header pays off
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge works to bring down a steer during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 a ...
Entering 11th NFR, steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge within reach of first world title
NFR Live with 16-time NFR qualifier Tuf Cooper — WATCH LIVE
Junior World Finals to rebrand next year
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2024 - 9:33 pm

Bull rider Josh Frost said this year has been a “roller coaster.”

After a slow winter, Frost started to find his rhythm during the summer before a shoulder injury in August sidelined him until the National Finals Rodeo.

Frost lost ground in the standings, but he said he wasn’t worried, not with the 10 rounds of competition and all the money on the line in Las Vegas.

It didn’t take long for Frost to erase the deficit after missing three months of competition. Frost won his go-round Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center with a score of 86.5 and picked up $37,219 in earnings.

On Tuesday, Frost took another victory lap around the arena, winning the go-round with a score of 90 to add $33,687 in earnings.

“It’s nice to get one,” Frost said after his win Sunday. “The big deal here is just knocking down these bulls. If you try to get seven or eight rode, you’re probably going to end up the average champ. Every round has its own challenges. Every pin is set up a little different, and it’s cool to come up on top and just try to keep the momentum rolling for the rest of the week.”

Frost has started to create some separation in a tight bull riding title fight. The Randlett, Utah, native leads TJ Gray by more than $69,000 in the overall standings.

“Went to kicking butt in the summer, took the lead in the world and tore my shoulder up pretty good in August and had to sit out for about three months before Vegas,” Frost said. “A little bit of a roller coaster, but that’s where the mental toughness comes in to show up here in Vegas and knock them down.”

Tough competition

That mental toughness was on display in Frost’s run Monday. Out of the chute, Frost’s bull fell on its side. As Frost picked himself up off the ground and away from the bull, he was chased around the arena before the bull was eventually handled.

Frost got a rerun and received a score of 82.5 after falling off the bull as the eight-second buzzer went off. He picked up $29,521.56 in earnings Monday since just three riders lasted the full eight seconds.

“That’s the big part — being here, you’re going to get bucked off one or two (bulls),” Frost said. “The goal is to ride 10, but realistically you ride seven or eight, you’re going to win a pile of money. So many guys hit the ground once and let that turn into two or three buck-offs. Being able to know how to bounce back from that one buck-off and come back and ride the next one and keep that rolling is a big factor here.”

That’s been key with how close the bull riding standings are. Entering Las Vegas, six riders had more than $200,000 in earnings.

Gray, Jace Trosclair, Copper James and Clayton Sellars are all in contention. Frost has won 11 times and was co-champion in two other events this year. He said the class is “as good as it’s ever been.”

“The last couple years coming into Vegas, there’s always been one person that’s had a really big lead,” Frost. “What’s cool this year is everybody’s really tight, and there’s a bunch of young guys that are hungry and greedy, and you’re fixing to see probably the best 10 days of bull riding we’ve seen in Vegas for a few years.”

For Frost, he said he feels better when he’s fully “aware” of where everyone sits in the standings.

“I’m kind of a stats person,” Frost said. “I do better knowing the numbers. It kind of gives me that safety of mind knowing where I’m at and knowing what I need to do. If I try to ignore it, it just kind of eats away at me. I try to know the information, know how to handle it and still show up and perform, then try to block it all out.”

From rodeo family

Frost can lean on his rodeo family for help. Frost is a third-generation PRCA cowboy with his father, Shane, and grandpa, Joe. His great-uncle Clyde competed at the first NFR in 1959.

Josh’s older brother Joe competed at NFR five times. Frost said he makes sure to call his brother as soon as he can after he completes a run.

“I try to call him first after the ride, but half the time, he’s in bed. It’s nice having him,” Frost said. “He’s kind of one of my bigger coaches or mentors through my bull riding. Since he’s retired, he really helped me a lot. We break down my rides. … It’s a blessing coming from a rodeo family.”

With NFR in its middle days, Frost said he’s in the “swing of things” and that the early jitters are gone. With four runs left after Tuesday, Frost is within grasp of a first-ever bull riding title.

“It just comes with experience, knowing yourself, knowing what it takes to be ready to ride the bull,” Frost said. At the end of the day, we’re here to compete in this arena. You got to show up here locked in, ready to do your best, because this is where it counts.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Junior World Finals to rebrand next year
By / RJ

The annual event, which features 800 youth contestants 19 years old and younger, is held at the Thomas & Mack Center and runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Steer wrestlers Hunter Koch, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack walk their Golden Circle of Cha ...
Combating childhood cancer as good as gold
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

Cancer doesn’t know race, age or religion. For a few hours during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 24 children and their families put the disease out of their minds and didn’t know cancer.

Three-time world bareback bronc champion Tim O'Connell helps 5-year-old King James acclimate to ...
Cowboys give the gift of smiles
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

For the past several years, one of the most heartwarming charitable events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has come when contestants drop in on the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation.

 
NFR Live with bull rider Jace Trosclair
RJ

Jace Trosclair joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Barrel Racing competitor Hailey Kinsel heads to the fininsh on the way to a winning time during ...
Veteran status helps Kinsel stay on track
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

In the lead-up to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the barrel racer was doing interviews with media outlets and reading up on her competitors.

MORE STORIES