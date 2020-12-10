NFR Day 7 — PHOTOS
It was another memorable evening of riding during Day 7 of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo from Arlington, Texas.
On Wednesday, Stetson Wright won his first career Wrangler NFR go-round in saddle bronc riding with a 90.5-point trip at Globe Life Field.
Less than an hour later, he won bull riding with an 89-point ride. Wright is the first cowboy to win two roughstock events in one night at the Finals since 2001.
Check out the night’s action in the photo gallery and click here for all the results from Wednesday night.