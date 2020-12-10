NFR Day 7 — PHOTOS

It was another memorable evening of riding during Day 7 of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo from Arlington, Texas.

Stetson Wright rides during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Orin Larsen rides during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Logan Medlin performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Clayton Hass performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Crawford Medlin rides during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Orin Larsen performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Clayton Hass performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Hunter Herrin performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Stetson Wright waves during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Hunter Herrin rides during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Alaina Stangle/PRCA)

Crawford Medlin performs during the 7th go-round of the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Roseanna Sales/PRCA)

On Wednesday, Stetson Wright won his first career Wrangler NFR go-round in saddle bronc riding with a 90.5-point trip at Globe Life Field.

Less than an hour later, he won bull riding with an 89-point ride. Wright is the first cowboy to win two roughstock events in one night at the Finals since 2001.

Check out the night’s action in the photo gallery and click here for all the results from Wednesday night.