National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with barrel racer Andrea Busby

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 4:45 pm
 

Barrel racer Andrea Busby joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Brock, Texas, native is competing in her first National Finals Rodeo this week in Las Vegas. She finished fourth Thursday night in her first ever run at the Thomas & Mack Center.

She and her husband Jeff have bred and raised numerous horses that have participated in NFR events.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

