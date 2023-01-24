47°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR raises payout for third consecutive year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 
The champions of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are presented following day 10 of the ...
The champions of the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are presented following day 10 of the competition at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wranger National Finals Rodeo will raise its purse for the third consecutive year to $14.9 million — almost $4 million more than 2022’s purse.

The payout is increasing to more than $11.5 million.

NFR, which will be held from Dec. 7 through 16, includes $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money for qualifiers.

The raise this year will give round winners $30,706 per round and average winners receive $78,747. Stock contractor pay, which goes to those who provide animals for the rodeo, rose to $3,450,451.

NFR’s purse in 2022 of $10.9 million was more than the combined $10 million total of rodeo payouts between 2015 and 2020, according to a news release from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Since 1986, the PCRA has awarded $1 billion in prize money.

