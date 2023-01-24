NFR raises payout for third consecutive year
The Wranger National Finals Rodeo will raise its purse for the third consecutive year to $14.9 million — almost $4 million more than 2022’s purse.
The payout is increasing to more than $11.5 million.
NFR, which will be held from Dec. 7 through 16, includes $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money for qualifiers.
The raise this year will give round winners $30,706 per round and average winners receive $78,747. Stock contractor pay, which goes to those who provide animals for the rodeo, rose to $3,450,451.
NFR’s purse in 2022 of $10.9 million was more than the combined $10 million total of rodeo payouts between 2015 and 2020, according to a news release from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Since 1986, the PCRA has awarded $1 billion in prize money.