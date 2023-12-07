NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed

The NFR will begin Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center, and a tribute to those affected by Wednesday’s tragedy at UNLV will be included in the opening ceremony.

A cowboy represents Nevada with the state’s flag during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The National Finals Rodeo will begin Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center, and a tribute to those affected by Wednesday’s tragedy at UNLV will be included in the opening ceremony.

Representatives of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Las Vegas Events also announced Thursday that a round of competition has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, but there will be no public access. Thursday’s first of 10 go-rounds was postponed after the deadly shooting on campus.

The opening ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday with a moment of silence. Competition is scheduled to begin at 6. The 10th go-round is still scheduled for Dec. 16.

For NFR season ticket holders, refunds for the postponed performance will be issued by Las Vegas Events. If tickets were purchased through StubHub, a refund will be issued directly to the buyer by StubHub.

“We all have heavy hearts over the tragic events that occurred on Wednesday,” LVE President Tim Keener said. “The National Finals Rodeo has brought the Las Vegas community together since 1985, and we will honor those that we have lost through our rodeo.”

Said PRCA CEO Tom Glause: “The PRCA is saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their friends and families. We have worked closely with our partners in Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center to work through the NFR schedule, while maintaining sensitivity to the events that took place. We will bring our fans together on Friday evening to share our support for this community.”

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 16. It is free to the public.

Thursday’s postponement delayed the start of one of the city’s biggest and most lucrative sports tourism events.

“Due to the tragic event that took place on the UNLV campus today, the Las Vegas Events board of trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association board of directors announced that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, has been canceled,” the sponsoring organizations said in a statement released late Wednesday.

