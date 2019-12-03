PRCA unveils youth rodeo organization ahead of NFR

The PRCA introduced its Junior Rodeo Association on Tuesday, an organization that educates youth ranging from ages 8 to 19 about the core events.

National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The great cowboys of today will compete for the 35th consecutive year in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo.

The great cowboys of the future will be getting their start somewhere else, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced Tuesday.

The PRCA introduced its Junior Rodeo Association, an organization that educates youth ranging from ages 8 to 19 about the core events. Participants also will have the opportunity to compete, and the Junior Rodeo Association will hold its first version of the NFR from March 3 to March 7 at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event will conclude at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The Junior Rodeo initiative is important for the future growth of rodeo, and it is important for us to develop the future stars properly,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a statement. “Our new association is fundamentally built to embrace and grow youth participation in rodeo events. All rodeo starts here, and Junior Rodeo is responsible for providing opportunities for kids to learn, improve and compete alongside the best cowboys in the best arenas like AT&T Stadium.”

The NFR begins Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Follow reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.