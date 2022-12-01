62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

Rodeo fans stampede to honky-tonk hangouts after NFR lets out

By Patrick Everson Special to the Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bartender David Taylor prepares a drink at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casi ...
Bartender David Taylor prepares a drink at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People watch a person ride a mechanical bull at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel ...
People watch a person ride a mechanical bull at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
People dance at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People watch a person ride a mechanical bull at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel ...
People watch a person ride a mechanical bull at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dueling piano players Scott Ellis, left, and Shaun DeGraff entertain crowds in the Bar at Times ...
Dueling piano players Scott Ellis, left, and Shaun DeGraff entertain crowds in the Bar at Times Square in New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow)
Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island is a popular party spot each night after the NFR competiti ...
Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island is a popular party spot each night after the NFR competition concludes. (Erik Verduzco)

Each night during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, competition at the Thomas & Mack Center ends around 8 p.m. And the folks at Gilley’s can pretty much set their watches by what happens next.

“Suddenly, there’s a wave of people coming from the arena,” said Paul Reams, who oversees Gilley’s as Treasure Island’s executive director of entertainment operations. “They know where their favorite local honky-tonk is. Gilley’s becomes the after-party club.”

In fact, NFR patrons have a couple of notable hangouts that offer the true cowboy/cowgirl vibe: Gilley’s, inside the TI, and Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, at Town Square on Las Vegas Boulevard South. If you’re looking for that legit honky-tonk vibe — and want to soak it in until the wee hours — those are your spots, people.

“The vibe is high-energy, without a doubt,” Reams said. “We have a viewing party, so you can watch the NFR live, and that leads into the [late] evening. It’s entertainment-packed until 3 a.m. The bands we have fit the cowboy lifestyle, kind of on the Texas side of music.”

Smart move, considering the NFR is flooded with contestants and fans from the Lone Star State. And the food has a Texas flair, as well. TI executive chef Craig Taylor handles that component, and honestly, there’s not much change necessary. Gilley’s year-round menu is rodeo-ready; about the only difference is more drink specials, particularly anything with whiskey in it.

“The menu is straightforward Texas barbecue, and we keep it that way. We’re so busy during the NFR that it would be crazy to change the menu,” Taylor said. “We set up the whole saloon with tables everywhere, very accessible, so people can watch the NFR and eat dinner. Then we convert to a honky-tonk later at night.”

The venue transitions from all ages for the viewing party to 21 and up for the late-night festivities, including a live concert each night. And of course, throughout the entire night, countless patrons try their hand on the mechanical bull.

“It is iconic,” Reams said. “The place really does have that urban cowboy feel, honky-tonkish. It’s just short of sawdust and peanuts on the floor. And we’d probably have that if the fire department would allow us.”

Down the road at Stoney’s, marketing director Jeff “Toad” Higginbotham said he certainly sees the boon from a rodeo crowd looking for something different, away from the glitz of the Strip and Fremont Street.

“If you go back 10 years or so, it was awesome. Then the casinos started offering all this stuff,” Higginbotham said, alluding to expanded viewing parties, concerts and such that led to a slowdown at Stoney’s. “But last year was one of the best years we ever had. The cowboys and cowgirls were tired of the casinos and wanted to go to a real honky-tonk, like in Texas or Oklahoma.”

Stoney’s is only open Thursday to Saturday each week, but that covers six nights of the 10-night NFR. Every night is busy, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., and the two Thursdays do huge business with the NFR crowd.

“Friday and Saturday night, we have a live concert,” Higginbotham said. “Thursday night is Ladies Night, which is a staple in this community. It’s something that just keeps doing better and better.”

Higginbotham noted that Farm Table Kitchen has a setup within Stoney’s, providing patrons with grab-and-go food such as pulled pork sandwiches, burgers and the popular Nashville Hot Chicken. Perhaps not surprisingly, Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is a favorite of the NFR crowd, too.

And grab-and-go jibes with the vibe, as Stoney’s patrons are primarily there to scoot their boots on the dance floor.

“It’s all dancing — more dancing than everything else,” Higginbotham said, adding that for those who need to learn or brush up on their line-dancing skills, there are lessons each night at 7:30 and 8:30. “It’s dancing first, live music second, and that’s why people come to Stoney’s.” ◆

MOST READ
1
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
Hyatt acquiring operator of under-construction Strip hotel-casino
2
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale
3
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
4
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
Cabdriver loses eye; father, son accused of using slingshots on Strip
5
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Cowboy Rib Eye at Twin Creeks Steakhouse in the Silverton Friday, July 29, 2022. (K.M. Cann ...
Cowboy cut steaks: 5 of the best in Las Vegas for NFR
By John Przybys Special to the / RJ

For National Finals Rodeo fans, we’ve rustled up a herd of cowboy steaks around town, and here’s the bonanza of good eating we’ve discovered.

Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas (2) is honored on stage after becoming the 2018 PRCA All Aroun ...
First class of Vegas NFR icons to be introduced Thursday
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Starting this year, the Wrangler NFR will take time to honor the great champions who’ve left an indelible mark on the Thomas Mack Center dirt since 1985.

Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, competes in bareback riding during the 2021 Wrangler National Fi ...
NFR: 12 moments to remember
By / RJ

Here are a dozen from the National Finals Rodeo’s long run at the Thomas Mack Center that warrant another appreciative tip of a cowboy hat.