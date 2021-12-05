Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR

J.B. Mauney was briefly knocked unconscious and suffered facial lacerations after being bucked off a bull during the second go-round of the NFR on Friday night.

J.B. Mauney of Cotulla, TX., is dragged by Johnny Thunder in Bull Riding as bullfighters move in to help during the Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

J.B. Mauney of Cotulla, TX., is dragged by Johnny Thunder in Bull riding as a bullfighter moves in to help during the Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

J.B. Mauney of Cotulla, TX., is assisted from the arena after injured riding Johnny Thunder in Bull Riding during the Day 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Veteran bull rider J.B. Mauney, who was briefly knocked unconscious and suffered facial lacerations while being bucked off during the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday night, cleared evaluation protocols and planned to ride in Saturday night’s performance at the Thomas & Mack Center.

A capacity crowd watched in stunned silence as the former two-time Professional Bull Riders champion lay motionless after the frightening incident before being helped from the arena.

“The biggest thing that caused that wreck was when J.B. came down and hit that bull (Johnny Thunder) with his head more or less that knocked him out for a minute,” said bullfighter Dusty Tuckness, who helped shield Mauney from additional harm.

“It was kind of one of them crazy bull ridin’ deals. You can’t protect (against) that. But (J.B.) is as tough as nails, and I expect big things from him tonight.”

Mauney, 34, made his long-anticipated NFR debut Thursday and split first-place money with a ride of 87.5 points.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.