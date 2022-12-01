Texas cowgirl hangs on for first breakaway roping title

Martha Angelone, of Stephenville, Texas, held off challengers with a strong second day to claim the women’s National Finals Breakway Roping title at the South Point.

Martha Angelone competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martha Angelone is announced the winner of the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erin Johnson competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelby Boisjoli competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JJ Hampton runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cheer during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joey Williams runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martha Angelone came on strong on the second day to earn her first world championship Wednesday at the National Finals Breakaway Roping at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Angelone, of Stephenville, Texas, came into the finals with a $37,009 lead in the world standings. After a so-so first day, she won in style by winning Round 8 with a finals-best time of 1.8 seconds before splitting first-place money in the ninth of ten rounds with Taylor Hanchey.

After starting the second day with a $33,008 edge on Shelby Boisjoli, Angelone finished with $130,304 in season earnings to easily hold off second-place finisher Taylor Munsell ($90,845).

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, maybe (it will) in a couple of days from now,” Angelone, 27, said after the unofficial money totals were posted.

Angelone was able to hold off pursuers despite her favorite horse, Legend, undergoing colic surgery in September. She switched to a horse called Jesse James at South Point.

It was a satisfying result for Angelone, who let the championship in the inaugural NFBR slip away in 2020 at Arlington, Texas. Jackie Crawford won the world title with $47,185, narrowly holding off Angelone, who finished with $45,611.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.