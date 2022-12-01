47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
National Finals Rodeo

Texas cowgirl hangs on for first breakaway roping title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2022 - 7:20 pm
 
Martha Angelone competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the ...
Martha Angelone competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martha Angelone is announced the winner of the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Ropin ...
Martha Angelone is announced the winner of the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the Sou ...
Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway R ...
Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People attend the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Ar ...
People attend the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Erin Johnson competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the Sou ...
Erin Johnson competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shelby Boisjoli competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the ...
Shelby Boisjoli competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the S ...
Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the S ...
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JJ Hampton runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National Fin ...
JJ Hampton runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the S ...
Taylor Hanchey competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People watch the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Are ...
People watch the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena &am ...
during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the ...
Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People cheer during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Po ...
People cheer during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joey Williams runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National ...
Joey Williams runs a lap with her horse after winning a round in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the S ...
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the Sou ...
Lari Dee Guy competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena &am ...
during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the S ...
Cadee Williams competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South ...
JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South ...
JJ Hampton competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the ...
Rickie Engesser competes in the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway R ...
Competitors look at the standings sheet during the women's Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping event at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martha Angelone came on strong on the second day to earn her first world championship Wednesday at the National Finals Breakaway Roping at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Angelone, of Stephenville, Texas, came into the finals with a $37,009 lead in the world standings. After a so-so first day, she won in style by winning Round 8 with a finals-best time of 1.8 seconds before splitting first-place money in the ninth of ten rounds with Taylor Hanchey.

After starting the second day with a $33,008 edge on Shelby Boisjoli, Angelone finished with $130,304 in season earnings to easily hold off second-place finisher Taylor Munsell ($90,845).

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, maybe (it will) in a couple of days from now,” Angelone, 27, said after the unofficial money totals were posted.

Angelone was able to hold off pursuers despite her favorite horse, Legend, undergoing colic surgery in September. She switched to a horse called Jesse James at South Point.

It was a satisfying result for Angelone, who let the championship in the inaugural NFBR slip away in 2020 at Arlington, Texas. Jackie Crawford won the world title with $47,185, narrowly holding off Angelone, who finished with $45,611.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
2
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
3
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
Gun-toting Walmart shoplifter fired shot after confrontation with staffer
4
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip
5
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas (2) is honored on stage after becoming the 2018 PRCA All Aroun ...
First class of Vegas NFR icons to be introduced Thursday
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Starting this year, the Wrangler NFR will take time to honor the great champions who’ve left an indelible mark on the Thomas Mack Center dirt since 1985.

Kaycee Feild, of Genola, Utah, competes in bareback riding during the 2021 Wrangler National Fi ...
NFR: 12 moments to remember
By / RJ

Here are a dozen from the National Finals Rodeo’s long run at the Thomas Mack Center that warrant another appreciative tip of a cowboy hat.

Individuals attend Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday ...
Cowboy Christmas spurs rodeo fans to keep coming back
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Come NFR season, you never quite know what you’re going to see over the 10 days of Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the sixth round of the ...
2022 National Finals Rodeo competitors
RJ

Here are the competitors taking part in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.