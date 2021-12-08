Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield hopes to inspire other Black cowboys
Shad Mayfield became just the third Black world champion in pro rodeo when he won tie-down roping last year. He’s one of three African Americans competing in that event this year.
Shad Mayfield spent part of his time last week showing youngsters how to rope a calf and climb horses at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation in Las Vegas, the charity appearance a sign of his increased visibility.
That’s what winning a championship does, which is what Mayfield accomplished as a 20-year-old last year in tie-down roping.
But winning the title was more than reaching a prestigious goal. Mayfield became just the third Black world champion in pro rodeo, joining bull rider Charles Sampson in 1982 and seven-time tie-down roping champ and 1999 all-around winner Fred Whitfield.
“It’s not every day that there’s an African American cowboy that wins the world,” Mayfield said. “To be able to be one of them and for the other African American kids to look up to me and want to go out there and be able to do that means the world to me. I was also that same guy, and I looked up to Fred Whitfield and Cory Solomon coming up. To be up there with Fred, it’s amazing.”
Mayfield didn’t need a history lesson on what that championship meant. His dad, Sylvester, made the National Finals Rodeo in 1985 and 1987, the first African American to qualify for a timed event in the sport’s Super Bowl.
Now more history is being made at this year’s NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mayfield is one of three Black entrants — Solomon and John Douch are the others — competing in his event, another first in the sport. Solomon won Tuesday night’s event with a time of 7.1 seconds.
“It means a lot to me, but it means more to the other African American cowboys that are out there,” Mayfield said of the three competing. “It’s going to inspire so many other kids coming up to just go try it out. That’s what I’m here for.”
Like other cowboys, Mayfield had to overcome a COVID-interrupted season last year. In his case, he was rolling early and took a sizable lead into the NFR in Arlington, Texas. He then struggled, placing in two of the 10 rounds, before holding on to win the title in his adopted state.
“It was big because that was the first NFR in Texas in a long time,” Mayfield said. “When I won the world championship was a cool feeling, but I also want to get a couple in Vegas, too.”
Getting one this year won’t be easy. Mayfield failed to rope a calf Tuesday, one of two he has missed through the first six rounds. He is third with $195,909.77 and will need stronger performances to catch Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, and Shane Hanchey of Sulphur, Louisiana. Smidt has $217,434.67 and Hanchey $212,076.43.
Mayfield is from Clovis, home to a powerhouse New Mexico high school football program. He played football in junior high school, but rodeo was in his blood and that was the sport he pursued.
He developed his love for the sport from his dad, who made sure his son practiced each day and rodeoed on weekends.
“I wanted to follow in his footsteps, and he actually put me in better footsteps and allowed me to be better than he was,” Mayfield said. “Hopefully, I’ll continue to be coming here and roping for world championships.”
Bareback rider breaks into money
Orin Larsen went into the sixth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo having failed to earn anything but the $10,000 qualification bonus.
That changed Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Larsen, of Inglis, Manitoba, won the bareback riding go-round to earn $26,996.97. His score of 91.0 broke the sixth go-round record of 90.5 set by Cimmaron Gerke in 2004 and Kaycee Feild in 2008.
“Any time you can break a record, it feels great, and if you can do it at the NFR, it is even better,” Larsen said. “Any time you are 90 or more at any rodeo, but especially at the NFR, it is dang sure pretty special.”
The timing was particularly good for the 30-year-old, who is 11th with $134,840.70 this year. Making a move on the top competitors won’t be easy, but Tuesday was a start.
“It’s better late than never to get a check,” Larsen said. “It’s funny how Vegas will just turn around and kind of go your way when you let it. This is a huge game-changer for me. I can start getting momentum shifted my way and look for a better second half.”
Other sixth go-round winners:
— Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, in steer wrestling (3.4).
— Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Missouri, and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Illinois, in team roping (3.6).
— Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, in saddle bronc riding (89.5).
— Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, in tie-down roping (7.1).
— Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Oklahoma in barrel racing (13.43).
— Creek Young, Rogersville, Missouri, in bull riding (90.5).