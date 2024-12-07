Trio of greats reflect on ’24 NFR Icons honor

The 2024 Vegas NFR Icons class was feted at a reception at the Thomas Mack, prior to the second go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Rich Skelton and header Speed Williams work their steer during ninth go-round team roping action Saturday night during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. The pair finished with a time of 4.30 seconds to tie for second place (with Joe Beaver and Bret Gould) in the event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roping header Speed Williams, right, and heeler Rich Skelton, left, loop a steer at the 2002 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, when the duo clinched the sixth of their eight consecutive team roping world championships. Williams and Skelton join Joe Beaver as inductees in the Vegas NFR Icons Class of 2024. (PRCA)

Joe Beaver competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 19 times. He finished his career with five world championships in tie-down roping and three all-around world championships. He's among three inductees in the Vegas NFR Icons Class of 2024. (PRCA)

The idea of Vegas NFR Icons came to light in 2022. Las Vegas Events and the PRCA were seeking a way to honor rodeo greats who have competed at the Thomas &Mack Center since 1985.

It would be an annual tribute, inducting only the best of the best. So anyone who knows rodeo knew it wouldn’t take long to get to these three: Joe Beaver, Rich Skelton and Speed Williams.

The 2024 Vegas NFR Icons class was feted at a Friday afternoon reception at the Thomas &Mack, prior to the second go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. On Friday night, Skelton and Williams — unparalleled as team roping teammates — saw their banners lifted up into the T&M rafters, and Beaver will do likewise Saturday night.

Those three join the 2022 inaugural class of Trevor Brazile, Charmayne James and Ty Murray, and the 2023 class of Billy Etbauer and Cody Ohl. Beaver, Skelton and Williams took a few minutes to reflect on the honor.

‘The House That Joe Built’

Beaver first made it to the NFR in 1985, his rookie season. By the time he wrapped up after competing in the 2006 NFR, the cowboy from Victoria, Texas, had five world championships in tie-down roping and three all-around world championships.

His first reaction to being named a Vegas NFR Icon was classic Joe Beaver, for those who know him.

“It’s about time!” he said.

When Beaver first hit the NFR scene, it was also the Thomas &Mack’s first year hosting the 10-day rodeo. In 1985, the rookie roper electrified the crowds and won his first tie-down world title.

From that point forward, for rodeo aficionados, the Thomas &Mack was dubbed “The House That Joe Built.”

“To me, the Thomas &Mack and I came in together. Nobody knew if the NFR was gonna work out at the Thomas &Mack. They doubted if I could win, because I was a rookie. We both proved them wrong,” Beaver said. “After I left there in 1985, we both knew the NFR belonged at the Thomas &Mack, and I belonged there, trying to win world championships.”

Beaver went on to win tie-down gold buckles in 1987, 1988, 1992 and 1993. Then he added all-around world champion cowboy titles in 1995, 1996 and 2000.

“I was so lucky. I won gold buckles in three different decades. A lot of people can’t say that,” Beaver said. “That’s how much it meant to me. I stayed locked in as long as I could. At 42 years old, I felt like I left everything in that arena that I had to give.”

Unmatched success

Skelton hails from Electra, Texas, and Williams from Jacksonville, Florida. They have each other to thank for landing in the 2024 class of Vegas NFR Icons. From 1997-2004, the team ropers snared eight straight world championships. With Williams as the header and Skelton as the heeler, the duo was practically unbeatable.

“At that point in time, we put all of our efforts into it. Everything we did, from the time we got up in the morning until we went to bed at night, was to get better. Our goals were really the same,” Skelton said. “Speed had great horses, and he changed the way heading was done in that building. He thought outside the box.

“We started making our practices harder than what they are in competition at the rodeo, so that when we got to the Thomas &Mack, it seemed easier.”

Added Williams: “We were both married, but didn’t have kids yet. All we ate, breathed and slept was roping, being the best we could be. We were focused as a team and did not have any outside interference.”

While talent certainly was key, both admitted there was plenty of luck involved in those eight straight championships.

“Probably five of those titles came down to one or two steers. We had to win the ninth round to give us a chance in the 10th round,” Williams said.

“A few times, we had a chance to get beat, and the ball bounced our way,” Skelton said. “God had a lot of his hand in it. He was watching over us to do good.”

The countless hours of practice, and traveling all over the place to compete in thousands of rodeos over the years, got Skelton and Williams to NFR Icon status.

“You get out of roping what you put into it. It’s all we thought about. Speed thought about it 24 hours a day,” Skelton said.

Summarized Williams: “The dream was to win one world title. To get eight was an unbelievable experience. But we both put a lot of work in. Rich has been a great partner. This is a dream that neither of us thought would happen.”

Mutual admiration society

As noted above, Beaver first reached the Wrangler NFR in 1985. Williams first qualified in 1988 and Skelton in 1990. So these three all competed together — and against each other when Beaver started team roping, as well — in the same generation of rodeo cowboy greats.

And they all have great respect for each other. In fact, Williams echoed Beaver’s initial sentiment on being named a Vegas NFR Icon.

“My only thought is that Joe should’ve been in earlier. That was the whole saying: The House That Joe Built,” Williams said.

Sketon felt much the same way.

“It’s a no-brainer to me. Joe is a little like Speed. Joe roped calves so great, and then stepped into team roping too, to have a chance to win the all-around championship,” Skelton said. “And then he made the Finals in team roping and maintained his main event.

“Joe Beaver is a winner, whether you’re playing cards or roping or in business. He’s a winner.”

Beaver and Skelton competed together even before their professional days and the glamorous trips to the NFR.

“Rich and I grew up on the Texas amateur circuit. And it was tough, dog-eat-dog. We kind of took the same route to being NFR Icons,” Beaver said, while marveling at Skelton and Williams’ eight straight world titles.

“I don’t think we’ll see it again. Dynasties are hard.

“It’s very special for me to go in with Rich and Speed as NFR Icons. We came up the same way, and we did what we set out to do.”