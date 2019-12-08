Tyler Wade, Cole Davison win team roping go-round again at NFR

Tyler Wade and Cole Davison roped their calf in 3.7 seconds to win the third go-round in team roping Saturday night at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jeff Askey of Athens, Texas, rides Yellow Fever during Bull Riding in the second go-around of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tyler Wade’s roping partner didn’t qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Neither did Cole Davison’s. Yet here they are, winning go-rounds together.

Just like they did last year.

Wade, a header from Terrell, Texas, and Davison, a heeler from Stephenville, Utah, roped their calf in 3.7 seconds to win the third go-round in team roping Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. They also won the first go-round Thursday.

“Everyone here ropes good,” Wade said. “You can have faith in everyone at this level. I’d be excited to rope with any of them.”

Wade and Davison partnered at the NFR last year and won the sixth and 10th go-rounds. They didn’t score Friday and were ranked 12th in average entering Saturday’s go-round.

Davison said he’s not thinking about average just yet.

“Obviously we are here to catch every one of them, and nobody thinks about the average until the end of the week because there’s so much money,” Davison said. “This is a humbling sport, so I just try to stay even keeled.”

Other go-round winners:

— Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minnesota, bareback riding (90);

— Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, steer wrestling (3.8);

— Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Montana, saddle bronc riding (90);

— Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, tie-down roping (6.9);

— Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Oregon, barrel racing (13.62);

— Koby Radley, Montpelier, Louisiana, bull riding (9.2).

