Viewing parties, gift shows happening around NFR in Las Vegas

Here is a look at events happening in Las Vegas around the 2019 National Finals Rodeo.

Tie-down roper Ryan Jarrett competing in the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. (Greg Westfall/PRCA)

Ty Erickson of Helena, Mont. (59) competes in the steer wrestling event during the ninth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cowboy Christmas attracted 232,595 visitors during its 2019 run. Rodeo Way will be one floor above Cowboy Christmas in the South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Dec. 5-14. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Steve Spatafore)

Miss Rodeo Mississippi Taylor McNair looks to the crowd after winning the Miss Rodeo America 2019 title at the Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Sunday was the final day of the more than week long competition that includes horsemanship events. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The 2016 Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Downtown Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Here is a list of some events happening during National Finals Rodeo week in Las Vegas.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship event will be presented at 6:45 p.m. daily from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center, $73; ticket packages are available. nfrexperience.com; 702-739-3267

NFR Shuttle Service

Complimentary shuttle service to and from the NFR will be available with routes from the Las Vegas Convention Center and NFR official host hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center. NFR performances will begin at 6:45 p.m. Shuttle buses will begin pick-ups at 5 p.m. and include return service to host hotels until 10:30 p.m. There is no shuttle bus service during actual rodeo performances. For a complete list of shuttle bus routes and schedule, visit nfrexperience.com.

Cinch Western Gift Show

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5-15 in the Exhibit Halls at South Point Arena. Featuring vendors, Western apparel, jewelry and more. Admission is free. vegascowboycentral.com.

Cowboy Christmas

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5-14 at Las Vegas Convention Center South Halls, 3150 Paradise Road. Featuring more than 300 exhibitors, rodeo exhibits, interactive exhibits, the Junior World Finals, the RMEF Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo and more. Admission is free. nfrexperience.com/cowboychristmas; rmef.org/events.aspx

Roper Cowboy Marketplace

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec.5-14 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Featuring exhibitors, entertainment and more. Admission is free. cowboymarketplace.vegas

Stetson Country Christmas

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5-15 at the Rio. Featuring exhibitors and live entertainment. The Priefert Arena will host the World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids Dec. 12-15. Admission is free. countrychristmas.vegas

Bally’s

Indigo Lounge will host live feeds of NFR daily, and feature entertainment, drink specials and autograph signings. spursonthestrip.com

Caesars Palace

The resort’s Spanish Steps features a pre-party with entertainment, drink specials and lasso throwing contests from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5-7. A meet-and-greet with the Pendleton Whisky Posse will start at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7. Daily viewing parties and drink specials will be offered at Montecristo Cigar Bar. spursonthestrip.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

CliQue Bar & Lounge will host free viewing parties 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5-14, followed by a DJ. Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails hosts the Kip Moore and Midland after-party at 11 p.m. Dec. 14. The event features drink specials, live music and more. Complimentary entry for concert goers with proof of ticket. The venue will also feature live music at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 and 12, and at 10 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. cosmopolitanoflasvegas.com

DLVEC

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., will host free viewing parties at 6 p.m. daily. The after-party features live music and dancing from 9 p.m. to midnight. dlvec.com

Eastside Cannery

Live broadcasts of NFR, drink specials and concerts will start at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in Marilyn’s Lounge. Chase & the Pursuit play at 9 p.m. Dec. 5-6, with the Ghost Town Riders at 9 p.m. Dec. 7-9. Brett Rigby performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 10-14. Admission is free. eastsidecannery.com

Flamingo

Bird Bar and Garden Bar will host live rodeo feeds daily. spursonthestrip.com

Fremont Street Experience

The 33rd annual Downtown Hoedown features free country music performances starting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The Third Street Stage has Rodney Atkins at 9:50 p.m. and David Lee Murphy at 6:35 p.m. On the First Street Stage, Dylan Scott performs at 8:40 p.m., with Gabby Barrett starting at 5:40 p.m. Jackson Michelson goes on at 4:30 p.m., with Filmore performing at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

Gold Coast

Bob Tallman’s WNFR Charity Bowling Event will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Gold Coast Bowling Center. The event benefits the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. Tickets start at $40. Free viewing parties will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the Red Zone. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Golden Nugget

Doors open at 6 p.m. for free viewing parties Dec. 5-13 in the Grand Event Center, and at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Showroom. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Hard Rock Hotel

Goose Island Pub and all casino bars will offer live NFR broadcasts and drink specials daily. Free live music begins at 10 p.m. in Vinyl on Dec. 8-11. The Rhyolite Sound plays Dec. 8, with Sundance Head performing Dec. 9-11. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free. hardrockhotel.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Live feeds of the rodeo will be shown at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill and the Race & Sports Book from Dec. 5-14. Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill also features live music and Jack Daniels drink specials starting at 9 p.m. The Piano Bar will also offer entertainment and Jack Daniels drink specials. spursonthestrip.com

The Linq

The Book will feature live feeds of NFR daily Dec. 5-14. spursonthestrip.com

Mandalay Bay

“Cowboyville” at Rhythm & Riffs Lounge will feature viewing parties and performances Dec. 5-14. Nashville Unplugged, an all-acoustic show, showcases songwriters 3-5 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14. Country and rock band Wolf Creek plays 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 5-9, with the Scotty Alexander Band performing Dec. 10-14. A DJ will also be entertaining 11 p.m.-3 a.m. on those dates. And, the Eyecandy Sound Lounge will feature mechanical bull riding. Admission is free, and seating is first come, first serve. mandalaybay.com

MGM Grand

The Gold Buckle Zone features live music, viewing parties, dancing and more, 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 5-14. The Central will have sounds by DJ Kirk starting at 7:30 p.m., with performances by Doublewide at 9:15, 10:25 and 11:25 p.m. And, Dee Jay Silver closes out the party daily from midnight to 2 a.m. The David Copperfield Theater hosts viewing parties starting at 5:45 p.m. daily. Home of the Champions autograph sessions will feature Trevor Brazile, Tuf Cooper, Luke Branquinho and more. The MGM Grand Roster Cowboys will sign 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 in the MGM Grand Lobby. The WNFR calf ropers autograph session will be noon-2 p.m. Dec. 7. Admission is free. mgmgrand.com/nfr

The Mirage

Featuring viewing parties, drink specials, giveaways and entertainment Dec. 5-14. “Rodeo Vegas” offers live music at 9 p.m. daily in the Race & Sports Book and at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14 in the Parlor Lounge. Mitchell Tenpenny, Easton Corbin, the Casey Donahew Band, Riley Green, Glen Templeton, Lanco, Brit Stokes, Chris Lane, Mark Chesnutt and the Chancey Williams Band are scheduled to perform. Admission is free. rodeovegas.com

Miss Rodeo America Pageant

The Tropicana will host events for the 65th Miss Rodeo America Pageant Dec. 1-8. The pageant awards and crowning will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana. Tickets for the pageant are $105 to $170. The Miss Rodeo America — Horsemanship Competition will be 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the South Point Preifert Pavilion, free admission. missrodeoamerica.com; troplv.com

The Orleans

Rump’s Rodeo Party, featuring live NFR viewings, guest appearances and prizes, will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the Honky Tonk Saloon. The “National Finals Tonight” show will follow with highlights, interviews, Q&A sessions, special appearances, prizes and more, at 10:30 p.m. Justin Rumsford hosts the Buckin’ Bash, with live entertainment, two-step dancing and drink specials, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. daily at Bourbon Street Lounge. Buckin’ Bash performers include Felice Garcia, DJ Peter Radd, DJ Riano and Vanessa LeGrand. The Showroom features family-friendly viewings at 5 p.m. daily. The All In Barrel Race will be at the Orleans Arena Dec. 5-14, and the All in Breakaway Roping event will be Dec. 9-11. Times vary. Admission is free to all events. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Paris Las Vegas

The Paris Race & Sportsbook will host viewing parties Dec. 5-14. spursonthestrip.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Extra Lounge will feature live entertainment, rodeo viewings, autograph signings drink specials Dec. 5-14. PBR Rock Bar’s after-party in the Miracle Mile Shops will have drink specials and live music starting at 9 p.m., with midnight ride bull riding contests. spursonthestrip.com; facebook.com/pbrrockbar

Rio

The iBar features viewing parties, drink specials and giveaways Dec. 5-14, with a post-rodeo DJ on the weekends. The Masquerade Stage will become the Cowboy Lounge with DJs, a dance floor, party games, drink specials and more, Dec. 12-14. spursonthestrip.com

Sam’s Town

The Lil’ Buckaroo Bash features free family-friendly viewing parties at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the Hawthorne Room. The parties feature a kiddie coral for small children, with games, a roping dummy, trivia and other activities for older kids. Ages 21 and older can enjoy a full cash bar. Roxy’s Honky Tonk offers live country music with the Randy Anderson Band at 2 p.m. daily, SJ & the Ruckus at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and the DooWah Riders at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8-14. Viewing parties for adults start at 6:45 p.m. daily. Admission is free. boydgamingevents.com/nfr

Silverton

Veil Pavilion will host viewing parties with 102.7 The Coyote from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 5-14. Live entertainment will follow daily: Ned LeDoux Dec. 5-6; Chris Heers Dec. 7; Holly Tucker & Chris Heers Dec. 8; Holly Tucker and Chase & the Pursuit Dec. 9; Lainey Wilson Dec. 10-11; Randy Brown and Roger Creager Dec. 12; Randy Brown Dec. 13; and the Voodoo Cowboys Dec. 14. Admission is free. silvertoncasino.com

South Point

The “Road to the Gold Buckle” gold carpet event, featuring photos and autograph signings with NFR competitors, will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. Vegas Cowboy Central features live broadcasts 5:30-9 p.m. in the Showroom, and 6-9 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge and Silverado Lounge Dec. 5-14. The Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party and NFR viewing will be 6-9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. All viewings are free. The WNFR Go Round Buckle Ceremony will start at 11 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the Showroom, with live music starting at midnight. Aaron Watson, Josh Ward and Randall King are the scheduled performers. Admission is free. The South Point Arena will host the following events: Benny Binion’s Bucking Horse and Bull Sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 5, $15; the World Bronc Futurity at 10 a.m. Dec. 6, $18; and Ariat World Series of Team Roping Dec. 7-15, free admission. The “John Wayne: Spirit of the West” interactive exhibit will be on display 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the South Point Arena, free admission. vegascowboycentral.com

Treasure Island

Gilley’s streams live NFR feeds at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 5-14, followed by live music from country rock bands. Scheduled performers include Scotty Alexander, Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers Band, Reckless Kelly, Kevin Fowler and the Rob Staley Band. Admission is $10 starting at 9 p.m. Gilley’s also offers food and drink specials daily. NFR bull riders will sign autographs noon-2 p.m. Dec. 11. treasureisland.com

Tropicana

The Bullfighters Only Las Vegas Championship will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 5-14 in the Bullfighters Only Event Tent. Tickets start at $55. The tent also hosts the free Tailgate Party with music, games, food, drinks and giveaways, noon-3:30 p.m. daily. NFR viewing parties will be 6-9 p.m. daily in Trago Lounge and Robert Irvine’s Public House, and the Hooey Jam happy hour will be 4-6 p.m. daily at Robert Irvine’s Public House. Both events are free. The Let’er Buck Party featuring Shane Smith & the Saints with Corb Lund will be at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets start at $10 and VIP admission is $25. The hotel-casino’s North Entrance will host a steer wrestlers autograph signing 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, and the Wright family autograph signings 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 10, and noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 14. troplv.com; bullfightersonly.com