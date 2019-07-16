104°F
National Finals Rodeo

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, StubHub partner for ticket purchases

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 11:54 am
 

Fans seeking to buy or sell Wrangler National Finals Rodeo tickets now have an official website to accomplish their transactions.

Las Vegas Events announced today that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with StubHub as the official secondary and fan-to-fan site of the Wrangler NFR, the annual culminating event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, that is held each December at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The agreement runs for three years through the 2021 rodeo.

“The demand for the Wrangler NFR ticket has never been greater,” said LVE President Pat Christenson. “For more than 32 years, this rodeo has attracted sold-out crowds to the Thomas & Mack Center. The partnership with StubHub will allow our season ticket holders to sell their tickets through a safe and secure online marketplace, while also providing rodeo fans looking to purchase with a full-service outlet backed by award-winning customer care.”

Mobile or desktop

Fans will be able to buy and sell tickets safely and securely via mobile device or desktop.

As the leader in the ticket marketplace, StubHub offers a safe and secure option for listing and re-selling tickets, as well as a vast global network of potential buyers from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Spain, Japan and more. In an increasingly digital world, StubHub gives fans access to the events to make memories they can only create in real life.

“StubHub is all about connecting fans to the live experiences that they love,” said Brian O’Malley, head of sports partnerships and business development at StubHub. “We’re thrilled to partner with Las Vegas Events to provide rodeo fans with a secure, seamless ticket buying and selling experience.”

$10M purse

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the Top 15 PRCA contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and bull riding, plus barrel racing, to compete for a share of the $10 million purse and the coveted PRCA World Championship Gold Buckles.

In 2018, the Wrangler NFR had attendance of 169,171 over the 10 days of competition and has sold out more than 320 consecutive performances.

The 2019 dates are Dec. 5-14.

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit www.NFRexperience.com or through social media at /LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest Pro Rodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit www.prorodeo.com or through social media at @PRCA_ProRodeo.

For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Las Vegas Events is a private, not-for-profit organization that serves as the exclusive major special events agency for the city. Founded in 1982, LVE is funded by hotel room tax. Since 1991, Las Vegas Events has produced, presented or supported more than 750 events. For more information, go to www.lasvegasevents.com

