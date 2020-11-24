New restrictions cancel major roping event at South Point

The Ariat World Series of Team Roping at the South Point, which last year paid $13.8 million to contestants, will not be held amid new coronavirus regulations.

A new list of COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak has claimed another lucrative Las Vegas sporting event.

The Ariat World Series of Team Roping at the South Point, which last year paid $13.8 million to contestants — $3.8 million more than the National Finals Rodeo — will not be held amid new regulations limiting public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

“That’s the big one,” South Point arena director Steve Stallworth said Tuesday in confirming the cancellation. “We’re very disappointed we won’t be able to host what is considered the Super Bowl event on our schedule every year.”

Stallworth said South Point still is trying to piece together a Division I women’s basketball event that was scheduled to begin Wednesday and include New Mexico, Fresno State, West Virginia, Lamar, Louisiana State and Brigham Young.

“We’re back in play there, waiting to see which teams are going to show, not show,” he said, adding that games will be played Friday and Saturday providing at least four teams fulfill virus protocols.

South Point also is holding dates for the men’s Holiday Hoops Classic from Dec. 19 to 21 should enough teams be allowed to travel. Another event featuring NCAA Division III men’s and women’s teams scheduled for Dec. 26 to 30 has been canceled.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway also announced cancellation of all remaining events on its 2020 schedule, including this week’s Thanksgiving Bracket Nationals. Also called off were the Dec. 5 and 6 Junior and Bracket Series races and the Dec. 11 O’Reilly Auto Parts Midnight Mayhem, Import Face-Off and the U.S Legends Cars/INEX Silver State Road Course Series.

