Silver Knights’ 2024-25 schedule announced by AHL

The Silver Knights’ home opener this season will be Oct. 18 at Lee’s Family Forum. Here’s the rest of the team’s regular-season schedule.

Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig speaks to players during Golden Knights development camp at City National Arena, on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Silver Knights will begin their 2024-25 season Oct. 11 against the Texas Stars.

The team’s 72-game regular-season schedule was released by the American Hockey League on Thursday. The Silver Knights’ home opener will be Oct. 18 at Lee’s Family Forum against the Calgary Wranglers.

The broadcast schedule and the schedule for theme nights and promotional giveaways will be announced at a later date.

The Silver Knights were 28-36-3 last year in coach Ryan Craig’s first season and finished eighth in the 10-team Pacific Division. They missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Here is the team’s regular-season schedule:

Friday Oct. 11 at Texas at 5 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 12 at Texas at 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 18 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 19 vs. Calgary at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Oct. 23 vs. San Jose at 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 25 vs. San Jose at 11 a.m.

Sunday Oct. 27 at Ontario at 3 p.m.

Friday Nov. 1 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 2 at Ontario at 6 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 9 at Calgary at 5 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 10 at Calgary at noon

Friday Nov. 15 vs. Tucson at 7 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16 vs. Tucson at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 20 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Friday Nov. 22 vs. Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 23 vs. Abbotsford at 6 p.m.

Friday Nov. 29 at Colorado at 5:05 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 30 at Colorado at 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 3 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 7 vs. Texas at 6 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 8 vs. Texas at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 11 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Friday Dec. 13 at Tucson at 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 14 at Tucson at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 18 at Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m.

Friday Dec. 20 at Calgary at 6 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 22 at Calgary at noon

Saturday Dec. 28 vs. San Jose at 1 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 29 vs. San Jose at 1 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 31 vs. Ontario at 5 p.m.

Friday Jan. 3 at Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 5 vs. Bakersfield at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 8 vs. Ontario at 7 p.m.

Friday Jan. 10 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 11 at Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 16 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 18 at Ontario at 6 p.m.

Monday Jan. 20 at Tucson at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 22 at Tucson at 9:30 a.m.

Friday Jan. 24 vs. Colorado at 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 25 vs. Colorado at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 29 at Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m.

Friday Jan. 31 at San Jose at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 1 at San Jose at 6 p.m.

Friday Feb. 7 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 8 vs. Calgary at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 12 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 15 vs. Tucson at 6 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 16 vs. Tucson at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 19 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Friday Feb. 21 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 22 at Milwaukee at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 26 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 1 at San Jose at 6 p.m.

Sunday Mar. 2 at San Jose at 3 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 8 vs. Colorado at 1 p.m.

Sunday Mar. 9 vs. Colorado at 1 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 15 at Coachella Valley at 6 p.m.

Sunday Mar. 16 at Ontario at 3 p.m.

Wednesday Mar. 19 at Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Friday Mar. 21 vs. San Diego at 6 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 22 vs. San Diego at 1 p.m.

Friday Mar. 28 vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee at 6 p.m.

Friday Apr. 4 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m.

Saturday Apr. 5 vs. Coachella Valley at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Apr. 9 vs. Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Friday Apr. 11 at Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday Apr. 12 at Colorado at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday Apr. 16 at San Diego at 7 p.m.

Friday Apr. 18 at Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

Saturday Apr. 19 vs. Bakersfield at 6 p.m.

