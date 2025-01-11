Las Vegas sports teams pitching in to L.A. wildfire relief

Las Vegas professional sports teams are pitching in to the relief efforts to assist the Los Angeles community as multiple wildfires burn around the city.

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig, center, directs players during first day of Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Exterior of the new Aces practice facility within their headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The weight room as the Aces give a tour of their new practice facility within their headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas professional sports teams are pitching in to the relief efforts to assist the Los Angeles community as multiple wildfires burn around the city.

The WNBA’s Aces on Sunday are hosting a donation drive at the team’s headquarters. From noon to 5 p.m., residents can drop off requested items at 1415 Raiders Way, just south of St. Rose Parkway, in Henderson.

The Aces are asking residents to bring bottled water, nonperishable food/snacks, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, hand sanitizer, pet food, N95 Masks, new blankets, air purifiers and first aid kits.

The items collected will be driven to California and dropped off at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the devastating fires in the greater Los Angeles community, especially those within our WNBA Sparks family,” the Aces said in a statement. “We also want to thank the tireless efforts of all the first responders, and those who are volunteering to help in any way they can.”

The Golden Knights are in the process of finalizing their fire aid plans, according to team spokesperson Nate Ewell.

The organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, played the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, who hail from the California city that is about 40 miles outside of Los Angeles. The proceeds from that game’s 52/48 raffle will go toward fire relief efforts, Ewell said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.