Bill Foley honors Oct. 1 responders with potential MLS team name

It appears the race to bring a Major League Soccer team to Las Vegas could be a battle between “Heroes” and “Villains”.

Foley Entertainment, founded by Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, on Aug. 25 filed to trademark Las Vegas Heroes, tied to an expansion soccer team, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records.

The trademark filing comes on the heels of a group led by billionaires Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, who co-own the Premier League’s Aston Villa soccer club, filing to trademark Las Vegas Villains, also tied to a potential soccer team.

Foley said the name he filed to trademark is inspired by the area’s response to the Oct. 1 shooting.

“We thought Las Vegas Heroes would be a great name after the tragedy of October 1st,” Foley told the Review-Journal on Monday.

Foley said his group could partner with a team from England’s Premier League, something Edens’ group plans with Aston Villa.

MLS officials weren’t available for comment on the trademark filing.

“It’s a slow process and we’ve talked to the (MLS) and there’s obviously a franchise available as the Sacramento franchise didn’t come together,” Foley said. “We’re working with a local entity in terms of building a stadium and that looks very positive.”

MLS is looking at expanding to a 30th franchise, and league commissioner Don Garber has said that Las Vegas, San Diego and Phoenix are possibilities. The league is set to expand from 27 teams to 29 with the addition of Charlotte in 2022 and St. Louis in 2023. Sacramento lost is financial backing after it had been awarded the 30th franchise.

Foley said the unnamed group Foley Entertainment is working with has a large piece of land and strong sports and entertainment ties to the valley. Plans would also call to build out soccer and tennis academies around the possible stadium.

“We would own a part of the stadium and of course we would own the team,” Foley said. “Our piece of it is primarily the front office and then I would be involved on the soccer side.”

When asked about the opposing group who is also trying to land a MLS team in Las Vegas and their “Villains” name, Foley said, “I think the Heroes always win.”

Foley said the MLS franchise pursuit has a lot of moving parts, but he likes how his group is positioned.

“Lots of different things going on kind of all at once,” Foley said. “It’s been moving along and we believe we’re in a pretty good position to execute on this.”

