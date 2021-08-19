Hopeful MLS owner files trademark for Las Vegas team name

A group comprised of billionaires Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, who co-own the Premier League’s Aston Villa soccer franchise, has filed a trademark name for a prospective Major League Soccer team in Las Vegas.

A group comprised of billionaires Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, who co-own the Premier League’s Aston Villa soccer franchise, has filed a trademark name for a prospective Major League Soccer team in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas Villains” was filed by NSWE SCS, made up of the initials of Sawiris and Edens, to trademark the name June 4, according to records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark is listed to be valid for a number of aspects, including sporting events.

Edens, also a co-owner of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, has been reported to have interest in bringing an MLS team to Las Vegas.

MLS is looking at possibly expanding to include a 30th franchise, and league commissioner Don Garber has said that Las Vegas, San Diego and Phoenix are possibilities.

The league is set to expand from 27 teams to 29 with the addition of Charlotte in 2022 and St. Louis in 2023. Charlotte paid between $300 and $325 million to land the franchise, according to the Associated Press.

Edens’ spokesman and Garber weren’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

Edens already has Las Vegas ties as his Fortress Investment Group owns Brightline, the high-speed rail company looking to connect Southern Nevada and Southern California.

