Sports columnist Ron Kantowski named Nevada Sportswriter of the Year

Ron Kantowski, one of the the Review-Journal’s two sports columnists, has been named the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year for 2020, the National Sports Media Association announced Monday.

Ron Kantowski (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The state award is presented each year to a reporter by a vote of their peers.

Kantowski, who also covers covers auto racing, has won multiple writing awards, including this honor in 2016. He has covered nearly every sport in Las Vegas and frequently features them in his Sunday “Las Vegas Insider.”

Prior to beginning a long career in Las Vegas sports journalism, Kantowski attended Western New Mexico University in Silver City, New Mexico, where he played for the baseball team. He is a native of Whiting, Indiana.

Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney and sports betting reporter Todd Dewey also were in the running for the award.

Kevin Bollinger of KVVU-TV was selected as the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year for the fourth time.