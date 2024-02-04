Hill: Giving RJ readers a look at spectacle of Super Bowl radio row

Nearly 200 outlets — from local sports talk radio stations to podcasts to the biggest national platforms — will be churning out constant content this week at Mandalay Bay.

Media members work on Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The stars of stage, screen and sports will gather in one place in a spectacle of self-promotion and excess.

Yes, the Grammys will take place on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

But in this case, we’re talking about Super Bowl radio row, which is already up and running and will be in full effect Monday through Friday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

It’s one of the events this week the public is not allowed to attend, but rest assured, you will be able to experience plenty of what goes on in that massive room.

Nearly 200 outlets — from local sports talk radio stations to podcasts to the biggest national platforms — will be churning out constant content throughout the week that will be nearly impossible to avoid regardless of how you consume media.

A tradition that started out as a novel concept in 1993 has now become an integral part of Super Bowl week.

Sure, it’s a way to hype a game that doesn’t really need it. But it’s also a way for media outlets and celebrity guests alike to push products and promote themselves.

It’s one of the only places you can hear phrases on the air like, “Welcome to our Lawyer X broadcast table with our weekly coverage brought to you by Car Dealership Y. We now have NFL Hall of Famer Z joining us. Like all of our guests this week, his appearance is brought to you by Laundry Detergent Q. Welcome to the show. Before we get into your thoughts on the game or what’s going on in your life, tell us about your sponsor, Candy Bar A.”

Then a 30-second plug, followed by a 10-minute actual interview. Then the guest rotates to a new table and does it all over again while the outlet waits on its next guest.

Those guests span the full spectrum.

CBS, which is broadcasting the game, will have the stars of its prime-time programming making the rounds. Musical acts will push their albums and tours. Athletes will pitch the products of their sponsors.

Public relations specialists will promise access to major stars in exchange for an outlet interviewing one of their lesser-known clients.

Then there is the steady build in the status of the guests. Should a celebrity or athlete want to know where they stand in the hierarchy of relevance, sign up for a tour of radio row. Each day gets progressively more prestigious in terms of where the PR professionals place their assets, and the calculations are important.

Bring stars whose status is too big early in the week, and they will be inundated with requests. Overestimate their appeal, and they will get lost in the shuffle of the big stars late in the week.

It’s all very transactional once you know how the sausage is made. But it’s also awesome.

Viewers and fans get to hear from some of their favorite stars, and while many questions are similar, there will be new angles introduced by interviewers who normally wouldn’t have that opportunity.

That includes the Review-Journal. We are joining the circus this year, hoping to bring a more traditional but also a unique perspective to the whole scene, while also attempting to give our readers and viewers on our digital platform an inside look at what is going on in our city.

Several Raiders are already scheduled to appear, including Aidan O’Connell and Jakobi Meyers on Monday. Check out our content on the website and across all social platforms throughout the week.

It’s going to be quite a show.

Giving back

Jamal Pogues is now a proud Las Vegan, but the UFC heavyweight’s roots are still strong down the interstate in Victorville, California.

He used his victory on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 235 card at the Apex to shout out a struggling facility back home that is in need of some help.

Pogues, who aspires to make the top 15 of the rankings by the end of the year, used the occasion to sing the praises of High Desert Homeless Services and said he would be making a donation from his winnings to help save it. He asked that anyone who made money betting on him at a nice underdog price to consider following suit.

It’s a cause Pogues has a deep appreciation for as someone who has endured poverty and homelessness in his life. Full disclosure, he’s a fighter I have known since before he was in the UFC. But his story is inspiring.

He’s an easy fighter to root for and one who is certain to use his expanding platform for good.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.