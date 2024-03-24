65°F
Adam Hill

Hill: MLB’s absurd TV blackout rules on display with Korea game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 5:40 pm
 
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first as he grounds out wh ...
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first as he grounds out while San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano watches during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Major League Baseball opened the season last week, though you can be forgiven for missing it.

The league made a cool choice to play a couple of games in South Korea, and it was awesome for those who stayed up or woke up for the 3 a.m. start times in Las Vegas.

Except for those who had cable systems or streaming services that blacked out the second game. Seriously.

Spreading the game is a smart and tremendous idea, but people should be able to see it happen.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

