Hill: Strangest story of week: This guy still had a job?

The most surprising thing about this week’s announcement of one college leader’s departure was that he still had that job to begin with.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during the Pac-12 Football media day at Resort World, on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

My favorite story of the week was that the Pac-12 and commissioner George Kliavkoff have agreed to part ways.

Huh? That hadn’t happened already?

All but two of the schools have announced their departure from the conference, and Oregon State and Washington State are left on their own like the Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon.

The Pac-12 and Kliavkoff announcing they are splitting up is like the Titanic announcing it is no longer accepting reservations.

