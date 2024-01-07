44°F
Adam Hill

Hill: UNLV coach should be rock star in this town

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 5:58 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque calls a play to her players on the court against th ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque calls a play to her players on the court against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV women’s basketball team won again Saturday, going on the road and beating Colorado State 83-78 to improve to 2-0 in Mountain West play and 12-1 on the season.

That’s on the heels of a 31-3 season that included an undefeated run in league play last year for the Lady Rebels.

We’ve written a great deal about the story of coach Lindy La Rocque, but it needs to be repeated over and over.

She has done an absolutely amazing job with her hometown program and should be a celebrity in this town.

It’s difficult to overstate the wonders she has done at UNLV.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

