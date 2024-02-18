62°F
Adam Hill

Hill: What events will come to Las Vegas before A’s? Let’s bet on it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Oakland Athletics right fielder Billy McKinney (28) runs onto the field before a baseball game ...
Oakland Athletics right fielder Billy McKinney (28) runs onto the field before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The A’s do not plan to move to Las Vegas until their permanent ballpark is finished and they can make a grand arrival.

While that news wasn’t earth-shattering, it did leave me wondering about what will happen in the local sports scene before they play their first official game as the Las Vegas Athletics.

First of all, it’s certainly not a stretch that Allegiant Stadium will get a second Super Bowl before the A’s move to town. The host cities are set through 2027, but it’s possible the 2028 game will be awarded to Las Vegas and take place a couple of months before even the most optimistic timeline of a spring 2028 debut for the A’s on the Strip.

It’s more likely Las Vegas gets the Super Bowl in 2029, but it’s also very possible the A’s don’t arrive until that season or even later the way the deal has moved along. So let’s make the Super Bowl a -150 favorite to be here before Major League Baseball.

Here’s another one that I have only half-jokingly talked about for a while, but is starting to look more and more possible.

Will an NBA team be in Las Vegas before the A’s arrive? It’s not that crazy.

Commissioner Adam Silver once again said this week that Las Vegas is on the shortlist. It’s a poorly kept secret that the league is going to expand to Las Vegas and likely Seattle in the near future. The only holdup is the new media rights deal, which expires next year.

Could expansion come by the 2027-28 season? That’s possible, but perhaps a tad ambitious. The following year may be the favorite, so let’s say 2028-29 for the NBA to officially be in town.

Again, that could be before the A’s. Let’s put this one at the A’s -120.

You know what? I just did another Google search for the A’s stadium plans and my computer just popped up a shrugging emoji. The line flipped. NBA -130.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

