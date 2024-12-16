55°F
Ed Graney

Breaking down the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas: Finals preview on tap?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) gets underneath Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu ( ...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) gets underneath Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) for a basket during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinal game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dives for a loose ball stolen from Atlanta H ...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dives for a loose ball stolen from Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinal game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the fi ...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinal game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) elevates for a three-point basket between Atlanta Hawk ...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) elevates for a three-point basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinal game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) soars to the basket for a score as Atlanta H ...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) soars to the basket for a score as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) looks on during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinal game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges during the first half ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2024 - 2:58 pm
 

What: NBA Cup championship

When: Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Line: Thunder -5; total 215½

Outlook: Some wondered if the second NBA Cup final in Las Vegas would have the same star power as the first one did, when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the title. Not to worry. There’s plenty to love about this year’s matchup. You can start with a red-hot Milwaukee team that is 14-11 after beginning the season 2-8. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard have turned the team around. They built chemistry together and are making life miserable for opposing defenses. The two combined for 57 points in the Bucks’ semifinal win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. “We (all) trust each other now,” said Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP. One of Milwaukee’s only question marks is the status of guard Khris Middleton, who missed Monday’s practice with an illness. Oklahoma City has its own star in point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who may challenge Antetokounmpo for MVP honors this season. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points in his team’s semifinal win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. His teammate, forward Jalen Williams, added 20 points. The Bucks and the Thunder are by far the best matchup that could have come out of the semifinals. Milwaukee is rolling and Oklahoma City (20-5) has been the Western Conference’s best team since the start of the season. Could we be looking at an NBA Finals preview? It sure seems possible.

Ed Graney/Review-Journal

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion looks to his players during spring football practice ...
By / RJ

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper needed just 10 days to hire Barry Odom his last football coaching search. He wants to move even faster this time. Here are some names the Rebels could consider:

UNLV head coach Barry Odom welcomes players back to the sideline after scoring a touchdown duri ...
By / RJ

Barry Odom's base salary is $1.75 million a year at UNLV. That won't be nearly enough for the Rebels to keep Power Four teams from trying to poach their football coach.

