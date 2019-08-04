Don Banks, longtime NFL reporter, dies at 56

Don Banks, the veteran football writer who was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep early Sunday after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Don Banks (Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/Sports Illustrated)

Don Banks, the veteran football writer who was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL, died in his sleep early Sunday morning after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio.

He was 56.

Paramedics were called to a hotel in North Canton, where Banks was found in his room unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Banks spent the past three seasons working for The Athletic-Boston, producing his wildly popular “Snap Judgments” column and other NFL-focused content. For 17 seasons prior, he was part of Sports Illustrated’s NFL coverage team.

His debut in the Review-Journal came Sunday, writing about what the Cleveland Browns learned while appearing on the HBO series, “Hard Knocks,” which will feature the Raiders this month.

“Words can’t express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don’s family and friends,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Sunday. “Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers.”

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons, Matt (28) and Micah (21) from a previous marriage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

