Grading Raiders’ 17-13 win against Broncos

How the Raiders performed in a 17-13 win against the Broncos.

Offense: C

Another subpar performance as a whole, beginning with three more turnovers. But when a drive was desperately needed, the offense responded, taking the second half kick and going 75 yards in nine plays over 4:38 to grab the lead for good. Josh Jacobs rushed 27 times for 129 yards and Derek Carr completed 20-of-25 for 201 yards. But Carr fumbled once and threw a tipped interception that Denver turned into seven points the very next play. Hunter Renfrow became the third Raiders wide receiver to have 90 catches in a season. The other two: Tim Brown and Jerry Rice.

Defense: A

Or a C, as in absolutely carried the Raiders to victory. They have won two straight and remained in the hunt for a playoff berth because of this side of the ball. Denver was held to just 18 yards rushing and a total of 158. The Broncos were 1-of-10 on third down and ran just 40 plays. Desmond Trufant led the Raiders in tackles with seven. Denzel Perryman returned to the lineup from injury to add five. Newly named Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby was terrific from his rush end spot, totaling three tackles (two for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit.

Special teams: A

Not a lot here in this one. Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 41 yards. AJ Cole punted just twice, averaging 42.5 yards and dropping both kicks inside the 20.

Coaching: B-plus

A win is a win is a win. It might have been the second straight sloppy victory against a depleted opponent, but the Raiders are now in control of their playoff destiny. If they win at Indianapolis and then beat the Chargers in Allegiant Stadium, they will live for the post-season for just the second time in 19 years. Credit to offensive coordinator Greg Olson and line coach Tom Cable for getting the running game going to begin the second half, and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for how well his unit has performed these last few games.

— Ed Graney, Review-Journal