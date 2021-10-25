Grading Raiders’ win over Eagles

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points to Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), not pictured, before a kickoff during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 33-22. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 33-22 win over the Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: A

Steamrolled ’em. Derek Carr was brilliant, completing 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. At one point, he hit 16 straight pass attempts. Nine players caught balls, led by seven from Hunter Renfrow (58 yards). Foster Moreau (six catches, 60 yards, one score) was solid in replacing the injured Darren Waller at tight end. The once-criticized offensive line has not allowed a sack in six straight quarters. The only downside was starting running back Josh Jacobs being lost for the second half with a chest injury. He appeared to get hurt while running for an 8-yard score.

Defense: B

They played to an “A” level most of the afternoon, but you can’t look past the Eagles taking the opening kickoff and driving 67 yards in eight plays for a 7-0 advantage. Philadelphia also managed a 12-play, 75-yard drive and 2-point conversion to reach 22 points. Brandon Facyson and Denzel Perryman led the Raiders with eight tackles each. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue — two sacks, two quarterback hits, four tackles, two for loss — was everywhere. The Raiders also continued an important takeaway trend started last week in Denver — recovering two forced fumbles.

Special teams: B

Stop the presses. Daniel Carlson has now missed two extra points this season. He did make both field-goal attempts — from 28 and 39 yards. It was a quiet day for punter AJ Cole (two kicks for an average of 47.0). Kudos to fullback Alec Ingold, who recovered an onside kick to begin the second half. The Raiders then took six plays over 41 yards to score and increase the lead to 24-7.

Coaching: A

Things couldn’t have gone better these last two weeks for interim coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff. Greg Olson has been terrific calling plays as offensive coordinator, and Gus Bradley’s defense showed the ability to adjust and succeed after giving up the early score Sunday. Bisaccia is as understated as you will find an NFL coach, and perhaps that’s what the Raiders need right now. There is no noise. Just preparedness and execution.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.