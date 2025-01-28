Graney: It’s Carroll’s job to turn around Raiders’ culture of losing

Raiders coach Pete Carroll was fired up at his introductory news conference Monday, but he faces a tall task in trying to turn the team around.

Graney: Pete Carroll is exactly what the Raiders need right now

The quotes from former players are all alike. Pete Carroll knows how to build a football culture. Knows how to steady a ship in choppy waters. Knows how to instill the importance of competition.

It’s what the Raiders need. Choppy waters have been the norm around here for some time. The ship has been sinking more than anything.

Carroll — along with general manager John Spytek — was introduced as the Raiders’ new coach at a news conference Monday. The two talked in depth about what kind of team they want to build, about how best to win now, about how culture plays a big part.

It’s pretty simple.

If you win, that’s a good culture.

If you lose, that’s a bad one.

Carroll insists there is more to it. And at age 73, his timeline to construct a team that could contend in the AFC West is now. It’s also an uphill battle for a side that just finished a deserved 4-13.

‘Jacked up’

“Culture is the players and you’ll see that we’ll show them the way,” he said. “You either compete or not. I’m going to make sure that’s really clear to these guys. … It’s about competing and improving and that you have value and worth.

“I don’t care how old you are. Anyone out there who’s old and wants to know how to do it, you fricking battle every day and compete and find a way to get better. Obviously, I’m pretty jacked up.”

Carroll’s job is a tough one.

The Raiders have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, a few great players surrounded by a lack of quality depth. It’s on Carroll and Spytek to discover ways to improve it. Be it through the draft or free agency, winning now will mean making a lot of great decisions.

The Raiders were lacking on the football side of the ledger before minority owner Tom Brady began leading the search for the new GM and coach. They’re not lacking as much now. It’s not known how much Brady might have to do with roster building, but his input at this point should be viewed as a good thing.

“He has been integrally involved,” Carroll said. “He’s been an exciting part of it. This is his opportunity to put his stamp on a franchise. He’s been involved and will continue to be involved.”

Owner Mark Davis said Monday he will show patience as Carroll and Spytek get to work. He needs to this time. Davis likes to say one thing he knows is that he doesn’t know much, so he surrounds himself with people who do and gives them the opportunity to do their job.

It didn’t work with the coach-GM tandem of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. It didn’t work with Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. So now Davis is banking on a new pair of leaders.

“Every day you learn,” Davis said. “That’s what you do. … I give them a vision and goals, but results are what speak.

“Culture is the Raider Way. Pete will build one. … We’ll see what we build here, but it’s still the Raiders and that’s something everyone has to remember.”

Problem: The Raider Way has been two playoff appearances since 2002.

Tough division

And now Carroll and Spytek inherit a side in a division where the other three teams all made the playoffs this season and one (Kansas City) is going for its third straight Super Bowl win.

So you get to building.

Carroll’s energy is infectious. He seems like the same guy who won a national championship at USC and a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Players will love him, but most also loved Pierce. And we saw where that went.

“We are going to build this team as quickly as we can,” Carroll said. “I saw (star edge rusher) Maxx (Crosby) back there. ‘Maxx, send the message, man, we are coming after you. We are going to find you guys and get this thing rolling as soon as possible. With the highest of expectations.’

“I’m chasing the passion. I love the game. I love being part of it. I love this challenge. We have a chip on our shoulders. That’s all of us who are a part of this thing.”

Yeah. He’s pretty jacked up. It’s a culture thing.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.