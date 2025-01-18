Graney: Lions coordinator is worth the wait for Raiders

The Raiders need to wait out Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in hopes that he will accept their head coaching position.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Ben Johnson is the gem, the one several NFL teams are hoping to have run their respective programs, the offensive coordinator in Detroit whose play-calling has been described by some as brilliant.

The Raiders need a coach. They also need to hold out in naming one until Johnson would either accept the gig or turn it down.

If that means following a divisional round game against Washington on Saturday or even through the Super Bowl, so be it. Johnson is that intriguing a candidate for which to wait.

And yet as promising as his resume is, he’s still somewhat of a risk.

Johnson has never been an NFL head coach, and with that comes a much different approach and amount of responsibility than that of a coordinator.

We’ve seen it before — those who were superb running one side of the ball only to never see such heightened success when in charge of the entire team. Heck, the Raiders have employed a few of late — Josh McDaniels as coach and Norv Turner as a senior adviser. There was also Wade Phillips and others across the league.

Really good football coaches who never could make the transition to great accomplishments running the sidelines. There were some good seasons here and there, but not much sustained winning.

Johnson, however, has every chance to be one who can absolutely turn his coordinating prowess into being just as capable as a head coach. That’s what the Raiders desperately need.

You’ve heard it time and again the past few decades. They need to get this hire correct. They need to finally identify the person who can build a team capable of challenging for the playoffs, of which the Raiders have only been part of twice since 2002.

They need to do what they haven’t in seemingly forever.

Could be the one

Johnson just might be that person. He’s said to be a favorite of Tom Brady, who’s said to be running the search for the Raiders. Johnson is thought by many in the NFL as one who could seamlessly make the switch. He has for the past few years been atop the radar of most teams needing a head coach.

And has learned from the process.

“I’ve also changed my frame of mind a little bit, and instead of worrying solely about the offense and what we’re doing right here, I’ve been able to have offseasons and summers to think about big-picture view what a program would look like where I’m running it,” Johnson told reporters at his weekly availability. “So I think that way I’m a lot more prepared for the questions that come my way. I’m much more comfortable answering.”

He has been more than comfortable running Detroit’s offense. The Lions have ranked among the NFL’s top four units for three straight seasons under his guidance.

I suppose one of his main concerns with the Raiders would come at quarterback and how Brady — and whatever general manager the team might hire to Johnson’s liking — believes the team could upgrade the position.

Aidan O’Connell is the starter right now. The Raiders need far more competition at the spot.

Need a lot

Many key positions on the roster also require an overhaul. It’s not a playoff side right now. There are building blocks on both lines of scrimmage, but the skill is far from what Johnson has experienced in Detroit.

It will take time. Whether he wants to embrace that is anyone’s guess.

He’s not saying just yet. Not saying much at all besides staying in the moment.

This was Johnson before the divisional game against the Commanders:

“I’m going to stay focused on the main thing right here, and that’s the Washington Commanders right here and now,” he said. “That’s what we’re about. I told the head coach (Dan Campbell) when we came in.

“He asked me about how it went (with interviews) this weekend. It went great, and that’s the end of it. The focus right here, now, for the players, for the coaching staff, for everybody in the building is about this game this week.”

The Raiders need a coach. They need Johnson. Wait him out.

The risk is worth it.

