‘This is Tom’s show now’: Brady influencing Raiders’ coach, GM search

New minority owner Tom Brady’s voice is carrying a lot of weight with Mark Davis in the Raiders’ search for a new coach and general manager.

Tom Brady watches warm ups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Tom Brady watches warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NFL play by play analyst Kevin Burkhardt, left, walks on the field with his broadcast partner and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Former NFL player and Fox NFL host Tom Brady looks on prior to the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The dismissals of coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco should leave no doubt over the power Tom Brady wields within the Raiders organization.

As recently as last week, there was a feeling inside the team’s headquarters that owner Mark Davis would give Pierce and Telesco another year to right the ship. Davis had reservations about moving on from the two after their first full season in charge, even if they posted a 4-13 record.

But Brady, who purchased five percent of the Raiders in October, felt a total reset was needed. He nudged Davis into firing Telesco and Pierce and is expected the lead the charge when it comes to finding their replacements.

“This is Tom’s show now,” a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

Davis, who has said he wants Brady to have a “huge” voice in the Raiders’ football operations, will still make the final call. But he has immense trust in Brady, who he has cultivated a personal and professional relationship with the last few years.

Brady is also a minority owner in the Aces, whom Davis bought in 2021.

For now, Brady’s job as Fox’s lead NFL analyst means he will be more of an advisor than a hands-on, day-to-day leader. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion has Davis’ ear.

Where do things stand?

Davis, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, has far fewer people advising him this search than in previous ones. That means Brady’s voice carries a lot of weight.

The Raiders enlisted Jed Hughes from the search firm Korn Ferry to organize things. The Raiders interviewed three candidates for their coaching position Friday: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Davis and Brady were both involved.

The team plans to conduct at least three more interviews, though that list is expected to expand in the coming days. Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will be in Las Vegas on Monday. Former Jets coach Robert Saleh will talk to the Raiders on Thursday. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who helped his team beat the Steelers 28-14 on Saturday, will interview with the team at a date to be determined.

The Raiders haven’t requested to speak with any general manager candidates yet.

Changing perceptions

Brady’s presence and the clean slate he provided by firing Telesco have made the Raiders job more attractive to potential coaches.

That’s apparent given Johnson and Carroll are both showing interest. Carroll, 73, is a Super Bowl champion. Johnson, who led the NFL’s highest-scoring offense this season, has multiple suitors. Other teams on the coaching market, like the Bears and Jaguars, have better quarterback situations than the Raiders.

But Johnson, 38, still accepted the club’s interview request because of Brady’s allure and the chance to have a say in the general manager hire.

What about the GM opening?

The Raiders plan to be flexible when it comes to their general manager job. They’re willing to consider a package deal if their top coaching candidates have preferred front office leaders in mind.

For instance, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew could be an appealing partner for Johnson or Glenn. Same with Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark, who worked with both coaches in Detroit before moving to Washington in February.

Carroll, who had a significant say in personnel decisions in Seattle, could be seeking a similar partnership to the one he had with Seahawks general manager John Schneider. The two made the playoffs 10 times in 14 seasons together before Carroll was removed following the 2023 campaign.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.