Raiders News

Raiders fire general manager after 1 season on the job

Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with general manage Tom Telesco on the sidelines before the firs ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with general manage Tom Telesco on the sidelines before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 11:13 am
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 11:16 am

The Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after just one season.

Telesco oversaw a solid first offseason with the club, including the drafting of star tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders’ 4-13 season led to his undoing.

The club also fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after his first full season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

