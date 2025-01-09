Raiders fire general manager after 1 season on the job
General manager Tom Telesco oversaw a solid first offseason with the club, including the drafting of tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders’ 4-13 season led to his undoing.
The Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after just one season.
The club also fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after his first full season.
This is a developing story. Ch
