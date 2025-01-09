Raiders fire general manager after 1 season on the job

General manager Tom Telesco oversaw a solid first offseason with the club, including the drafting of tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders’ 4-13 season led to his undoing.

‘Too drunk to stand’: Videos of Raider Charles Snowden’s DUI released

How much money did Raiders players make by hitting incentives?

What NFL rules, regulations must Raiders follow in coaching search?

Raiders will interview former Jets boss for coaching vacancy

Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with general manage Tom Telesco on the sidelines before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after just one season.

Telesco oversaw a solid first offseason with the club, including the drafting of star tight end Brock Bowers, but the Raiders’ 4-13 season led to his undoing.

The club also fired coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after his first full season.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.